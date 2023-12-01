DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C) (AUEG LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Dec-2023 / 14:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 30-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 4.8266 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 206393071 CODE: AUEG LN ISIN: LU1681045453 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681045453 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AUEG LN Sequence No.: 289288 EQS News ID: 1787841 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1787841&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2023 08:45 ET (13:45 GMT)