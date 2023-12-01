Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for December 2023 - February 2024 Auction Payment Redemption Currency Maturity Issue date date date (days) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-12-04 2023-12-06 2026-08-02 EUR 970 LT0000630105 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-12-11 2023-12-13 2027-07-13 EUR 1308 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-01-08 2024-01-10 2029-12-15 EUR 2166 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-01-15 2024-01-17 2026-08-02 EUR 928 LT0000630105 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-01-22 2024-01-29 - EUR - Euroobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-01-29 2024-01-31 2027-07-13 EUR 1259 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-02-05 2024-02-07 2029-12-15 EUR 2138 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-02-12 2024-02-14 2026-08-02 EUR 900 LT0000630105 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-02-19 2024-02-21 2027-07-13 EUR 1238 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-02-26 2024-02-28 2029-12-15 EUR 2117 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.