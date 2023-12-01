Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Massive Neubewertung dieser Lithium-Aktie ist jetzt überfällig!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
01.12.2023 | 15:22
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for December 2023 - February 2024

Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for December 2023 -
February 2024 

 Auction   Payment   Redemption  Currency   Maturity     Issue  
  date     date      date          (days)          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-12-04  2023-12-06  2026-08-02    EUR     970    LT0000630105 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-12-11  2023-12-13  2027-07-13    EUR     1308    LT0000650087 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-01-08  2024-01-10  2029-12-15    EUR     2166    LT0000670069 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-01-15  2024-01-17  2026-08-02    EUR     928    LT0000630105 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-01-22  2024-01-29    -      EUR     -    Euroobonds tap
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-01-29  2024-01-31  2027-07-13    EUR     1259    LT0000650087 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-02-05  2024-02-07  2029-12-15    EUR     2138    LT0000670069 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-02-12  2024-02-14  2026-08-02    EUR     900    LT0000630105 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-02-19  2024-02-21  2027-07-13    EUR     1238    LT0000650087 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-02-26  2024-02-28  2029-12-15    EUR     2117    LT0000670069 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every
debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before
every auction date. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.