Confer With 1:1 Live Shopping recognised as best overall Retail Technology Innovation in 2023

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Confer With, the worlds leading 1:2:1 Video commerce platform built for retail and ecommerce seeking to scale personal shopping today announced in a remarkable affirmation of innovation and industry leadership, Confer With has been honoured as the Overall Winner at the prestigious Retail Technology Innovation Awards. This accolade is a crowning achievement for an amazing year of growth Confer With, a company that has consistently set the bar for excellence in the live video commerce space.

After a rigorous judging process and amidst strong competition across various categories, Confer With emerged victorious, not only for its individual contributions but also for its collaborative efforts with renowned retail partners such as L'Occitane, OWAY and Dunelm. These partnerships have been lauded for redefining the retail experience through cutting-edge technology and customer-centric strategies.

"Our commitment to transforming the retail landscape through innovative technology has always been at the core of what we do," said Serge Milbank, CEO/Founder of Confer With. "Winning this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the fruitful collaborations with our partners. We are excited to continue pushing the boundaries and shaping the future of retail."

Confer With's platform has been instrumental in bringing the in-store experience to online shoppers, providing a personalized and interactive journey through 1:1 live video shopping. This innovation has not only bridged the gap between physical and digital retail realms but has also significantly enhanced customer engagement, satisfaction, and sales conversions.

The award recognises Confer With's achievements in deploying a solution that addresses both front-end customer experiences and back-end operational efficiencies, marking a major milestone in the evolution of e-commerce technology.

This recognition at the Retail Technology Innovation Awards highlights the importance of forward-thinking solutions in today's rapidly changing retail landscape. Confer With's win as the Overall Winner reflects the company's unwavering dedication to excellence and its pivotal role in setting new standards in the industry.

As Confer With continues to expand its reach and impact, the company remains committed to delivering exceptional experiences for both retailers and customers, further solidifying its position as a leader in retail technology innovation.

About Confer With

Confer With is a breakthrough live video shopping platform, combining live video & eCommerce for brands and retailers. It offers an immersive, one-to-one shopping experience that connects website visitors to retail salespeople in an experience that replicates the experience inside a store.

Website: https://www.conferwith.io/

About Retail Technology Innovation Hub

Retail Technology Innovation Hub was launched in 2017 by Scott Thompson, former Editor of Retail Systems. It is now the leading website for the global omnichannel retail technology community.

Website: https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/

