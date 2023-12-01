Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 02.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Massive Neubewertung dieser Lithium-Aktie ist jetzt überfällig!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.12.2023 | 15:30
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Confer With 1:1 Live Shopping recognised as best overall Retail Technology Innovation in 2023

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Confer With, the worlds leading 1:2:1 Video commerce platform built for retail and ecommerce seeking to scale personal shopping today announced in a remarkable affirmation of innovation and industry leadership, Confer With has been honoured as the Overall Winner at the prestigious Retail Technology Innovation Awards. This accolade is a crowning achievement for an amazing year of growth Confer With, a company that has consistently set the bar for excellence in the live video commerce space.

Live Shopping

After a rigorous judging process and amidst strong competition across various categories, Confer With emerged victorious, not only for its individual contributions but also for its collaborative efforts with renowned retail partners such as L'Occitane, OWAY and Dunelm. These partnerships have been lauded for redefining the retail experience through cutting-edge technology and customer-centric strategies.

"Our commitment to transforming the retail landscape through innovative technology has always been at the core of what we do," said Serge Milbank, CEO/Founder of Confer With. "Winning this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the fruitful collaborations with our partners. We are excited to continue pushing the boundaries and shaping the future of retail."

Confer With's platform has been instrumental in bringing the in-store experience to online shoppers, providing a personalized and interactive journey through 1:1 live video shopping. This innovation has not only bridged the gap between physical and digital retail realms but has also significantly enhanced customer engagement, satisfaction, and sales conversions.

The award recognises Confer With's achievements in deploying a solution that addresses both front-end customer experiences and back-end operational efficiencies, marking a major milestone in the evolution of e-commerce technology.

This recognition at the Retail Technology Innovation Awards highlights the importance of forward-thinking solutions in today's rapidly changing retail landscape. Confer With's win as the Overall Winner reflects the company's unwavering dedication to excellence and its pivotal role in setting new standards in the industry.

As Confer With continues to expand its reach and impact, the company remains committed to delivering exceptional experiences for both retailers and customers, further solidifying its position as a leader in retail technology innovation.

About Confer With

Confer With is a breakthrough live video shopping platform, combining live video & eCommerce for brands and retailers. It offers an immersive, one-to-one shopping experience that connects website visitors to retail salespeople in an experience that replicates the experience inside a store.

Website: https://www.conferwith.io/

About Retail Technology Innovation Hub

Retail Technology Innovation Hub was launched in 2017 by Scott Thompson, former Editor of Retail Systems. It is now the leading website for the global omnichannel retail technology community.

Website: https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2290576/livestream_video_shopping_confer_with.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2290577/Video_Commerce.jpg

Video Commerce

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/confer-with-11-live-shopping-recognised-as-best-overall-retail-technology-innovation-in-2023-302003326.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.