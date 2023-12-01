Anzeige
Samstag, 02.12.2023

PR Newswire
01.12.2023 | 15:30
112 Leser

(0)

Cunard secures record number of Black Friday period bookings

SOUTHAMPTON, England, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard has reported its highest ever number of guest bookings over the Black Friday period.

Queen Anne will set sail on her maiden voyage in May 2024

The luxury cruise line has seen strong booking momentum across 2024 and 2025 sailings, with Queen Anne's European itineraries proving to be particularly popular with guests.

Cunard President Katie McAlister said: "Following a record start to the year with our strongest Wave campaign in ten years, we have seen unparalleled bookings during the latest Black Friday period. It's fantastic to see momentum for our newest ship Queen Anne gathering pace, and these results are testament to the enduring appeal of Cunard's commitment to unrivalled luxury, unique White Star Service, and unforgettable holiday experiences.

"We look forward to a bumper start to 2024 with ever-increasing demand for Queen Anne as we approach the final countdown to her maiden voyage in May."

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, visit www.cunard.com.

Notes to Editors

For further press information, please contact:
Sam Balls, sam.balls@cunard.co.uk, +44 (0)7879 198864

Social Media
Facebook:?www.facebook.com/cunard
Twitter:?www.twitter.com/cunardline
YouTube:?www.youtube.com/wearecunard
Instagram:?www.instagram.com/cunardline

ABOUT CUNARD:

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 183 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will enter service in 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2290569/Cunard.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cunard-secures-record-number-of-black-friday-period-bookings-302003325.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
