XP Power Ltd - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 01

1 December 2023

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

Total Voting Rights

In fulfilment of its obligations under DTR 5.6.1 R, XP Power notifies the market that, on 30 November 2023, the share capital of the Company consisted of 23,681,754 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") and a further 7,500 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 23,681,754. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries: