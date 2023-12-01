Build Better Journalist Relationships with These Three Tips from ACCESSWIRE

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / It's reported that journalists receive anywhere between 20 to 30 cold pitches a day.

With this constant rush of messages to their inbox, ACCESSWIRE a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide, understands that brands must work harder and smarter to stand out.

"A key component of earning media mentions is the relationships brands have with journalists," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "Creating and maintaining strong relationships with journalists leads to those brand-building opportunities companies need to stay relevant and top of mind."

ACCSSWIRE offers three actionable tips brands can use today to start building journalist relationships:

Find the right contact - The first step is making sure the contact information for a journalist is current. Brands that pitch a journalist on a beat they no longer cover look unprepared. This unpreparedness can tarnish their perception of a brand.

Research the journalist - Brands should customize their media pitches to cater to the recipient of the message. This means looking back at the journalist's past articles and forming a connection between the brand's story and the journalist's work. This level of research and customization goes a long way in the eyes of a journalist.

Keep it simple - Media pitches should be concise. Start by creating a clear, direct, and compelling subject line, and in the body of the email get your point across in three to four sentences.

