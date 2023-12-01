Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 01

01 December 2023

FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

During the month of November 2023, Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited repurchased 369,283 Participating Preference shares into Treasury. No Participating Preference shares were repurchased for cancellation.

No Participating Preference shares were issued.

As at 30 November 2023, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 91,100,066 Participating Preference shares of no-par value, carrying one vote each. This figure also includes 369,283 Participating Preference shares held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights; therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 90,730,783.

The above figure (90,730,783) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Nira Mistry

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

07778 354 517