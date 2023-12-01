GIMME Beauty Offers Exclusive, Limited Edition 'Magic In The Hair' Gift Box

Designed for easy styling of all lengths of hair, GIMME brushes and hair bands make for a great holiday gift idea.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / GIMME Beauty is launching its exclusive, limited edition "Magic In The Hair" gift box, featuring four best-selling products designed for all types of hair, beginning Dec. 1. This holiday season, experience the innovative convenience of hair management with four of the top best-selling hair products designed to help individuals achieve perfect hair goals.

Valued at $87 and selling for $78, the "Magic In The Hair" gift box features a vented detangling brush, a shampoo massage brush, a travel pouch (with any fit hair bands in black, 6pc), and a travel pouch (with any fit hair bands in neutrals, 6 pc). GIMME offers a new travel pouch hair band case that is perfect for taking it on the go, promises simplified mobility, and makes it easier to take care of the hair.

"This gift box is not just about providing top-quality hair care products," said Jeff Durham, CEO of GIMME Beauty. "It is about offering our customers convenience and an unbeatable experience. The travel pouch adds a new dimension to hair care, setting a new standard for hair management on the move."

GIMME creates products that make a difference in people's lives and sets the benchmark for quality hair care accessories. "This is our holiday gift to you," added Durham. "Unwrap the magic of personalized hair care this holiday season!"

GIMME's detangling brushes are designed for thick, medium, and fine hair, and a smaller version, the mini travel detangling brush, fits perfectly in a backpack, purse, or cosmetic case for a quick hair refresh wherever needed. The detangling brushes feature tri-blend bristles that are heat resistant, anti-static, and have flexible nylon. It has a velvet grip handle with an ergonomic grip for firm and gentle control.

Earlier this year, GIMME released a fun campaign video that echoes popular themes from the 1990s and early 2000s to capitalize on its extensive collection of hair solutions for all hair types. "Think movies like Legally Blonde, Mean Girls, and High School Musical meet GIMME Beauty," said Durham. "We are storytellers that love pop culture and making a colorful splash to educate customers on our solutions for unique hair types."

GIMME is a health and beauty company with innovative hair solutions available online at Amazon and over 23,000 popular retail stores, including CVS, Target, ULTA, Walgreens, and Walmart. It has shown monumental growth and acceptance in the market since its establishment in 2006.

Check out GIMME's wide selection of brushes, hair bands, and a full line of innovative beauty products at https://gimmebeauty.com/ and discover a special 20% holiday offer running Dec. 1-12.

About GIMME Beauty

GIMME Beauty's vision is to design innovative hair solutions that disrupt the status quo of the health and beauty hair care category. According to Nielsen Market Data, its products rank among the industry's fastest-growing hair accessories. Since it launched in 2006, GIMME has become a national brand available at more than 23,000 stores across the United States. Follow GIMME on Instagram or Facebook to learn about its latest collections.

