LiveOne, Inc.: LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) Music Publishing Subsidiaries Splitmind and Drumify Increase Revenues 300% in 2023





- Nominated for 3 Grammys with Lecrae and Coco Jones

- Surpasses 3 Billion Streams Globally

- 200 Major Label Releases Including Drake, Bad Bunny, Chris Brown, $uicideBoy$, Kodak Black, DaBaby and ARDN

LOS ANGELES, CA, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform, announced today that its majority-owned music publishing subsidiary, Splitmind , and its majority owned subsidiary operating an online marketplace for sounds, Drumify , have achieved record-breaking success over the past year.

Splitmind's founder Aidan "Halfway" Crotinger remarked, "I am so proud of our innovative team of producers whose never-ending creativity continues to see outstanding success and attract more amazing artists to collaborate with us. I look forward to what 2024 has in store for us!"

About Splitmind

Founded by Aidan "Halfway" Crotinger in 2020, Splitmind is a Los-Angeles-based music powerhouse of producers and writers from all over the world, including Grammy-winning, multi-platinum producers. Having produced beats and sounds for major artists such as Drake, Suicide Boys, Trippie Redd, Bad Bunny, Chris Brown, Kodak Black, NBA Youngboy, DaBaby and several others, Splitmind's catalog on Drumify.com now includes over 50,000 copyrights and over 3 billion streams. Splitmind provides an infrastructure that allows creatives to share sounds while retaining their royalties - paving the path to give producers long-term ownership of their copyrights. Splitmind is a majority-owned subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) and was acquired by LiveOne in 2023.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (Nasdaq: LVO) (the "Company") is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company's subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC), PPVOne, Palm Beach Records, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR's OTT applications. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Twitter at @liveone . For more investor information, please visit ir.liveone.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

