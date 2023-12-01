Universal EV Chargers LLC Awarded NEVI Grants to Accelerate Sustainable EV Charging Infrastructure in Pennsylvania and Kentucky

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / Universal EV Chargers LLC is excited to announce that it has been awarded significant funding through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program to bolster electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in the states of Pennsylvania and Kentucky. This milestone marks a pivotal step towards creating a comprehensive and sustainable EV charging ecosystem that will play a crucial role in shaping a cleaner and more environmentally responsible future.

The NEVI program, established by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), aims to foster the development and expansion of zero-emission vehicle charging and refueling infrastructure across the nation. Universal EV Chargers has been chosen as a recipient of these grants, signifying their dedication to advancing the adoption of electric vehicles and supporting renewable energy generation, storage, and electrical grid infrastructure.

Hemal Doshi, owner of Universal EV Chargers, expressed enthusiasm about the prospects of this project: "We are thrilled to be entrusted with this funding, as it aligns perfectly with our mission of promoting a sustainable future through accessible and reliable EV charging solutions. These grants will enable us to further our efforts in providing non-proprietary, open-access EV charging stations that are both publicly available and accessible to authorized commercial motor vehicle operators. Our aim is to create an interconnected network that promotes data collection, accessibility, and reliability."

Shwet Shah, the Project Engineer for Universal EV Chargers, added, "Our commitment to supporting alternative fuel corridors and expanding EV charging availability is unwavering. We are not only focused on the current needs of EV owners but also on future growth and demand. This grant will significantly enhance our capabilities to establish a robust and well-maintained EV charging network."

The NEVI Formula Program offers funding for up to 80% of eligible project costs, including the acquisition, installation, and network connection of EV charging stations, proper operation and maintenance, and long-term data sharing. It is essential for these stations to be non-proprietary and located along designated FHWA Alternative Fuel Corridors (AFCs).

Universal EV Chargers also plans to seek additional grants in the future to expand their reach and further contribute to the sustainable EV infrastructure development in various states.

For more information about Universal EV Chargers LLC and its mission to create a comprehensive EV charging network, please visit www.UniversalEvCharging.com or contact Megha Thacker (214-842-6721).

About Universal EV Chargers LLC: Universal EV Chargers LLC is a forward-thinking company dedicated to building an accessible and interconnected electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the United States. Committed to promoting sustainable transportation, the company aims to provide open-access and reliable EV charging stations across multiple states. Universal EV Chargers LLC is led by visionary owner Hemal Doshi and an experienced team of professionals.

Name: Megha Thacker

Company: Universal EV Chargers

Phone: 214-842-6721

Email: megha.thacker@universalgreengroup.com

