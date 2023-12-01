Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.12.2023 | 18:18
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 01

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ("Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 30 November 2023 its issued share capital consisted of 100,812,161 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 30 November 2023, the Company held 17,116,777 Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Shareholders should use 100,812,161 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Contact:

Graham Venables
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 649 3432

Date: 01 December 2023



