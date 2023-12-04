

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was up 8.9 percent on year in November, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - coming in at 671.532 trillion yen.



That's down from the downwardly revised 9.0 percent increase in October (originally 9.5 percent).



Banknotes in circulation rose 0.1 percent on year, while coins in circulation fell 2.2 percent.



There was an 11.1 percent jump in current account balances, including an 11.3 percent spike in reserve balances.



Seasonally adjusted, the base was up 4.1 percent at 679.635 trillion yen.



