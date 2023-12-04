Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily: Linyi, China: Entering a New Era of Modern Commercial Logistics

LINYI, China, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. Linyi City in Shandong Province has a strong industrial foundation, developed commercial logistics, and active foreign trade. Linyi Mall has 125 professional wholesale markets "buying and selling globally", with over 6 million types of goods and 3000 logistics routes connecting all county-level and above cities, ports, and ports in China. In 2022, Linyi Mall achieved a market transaction volume of 571 billion yuan and a total logistics volume of 860.9 billion yuan.

Linyi has become one of the three gathering centers for the Eurasian freight trains in Shandong Province, with a total of 1177 trains operating from 2018 to 2022. The Linyi Air Port is open, opening international routes from Linyi to Mandalay, Myanmar, Bangkok, Thailand, Nha Trang, Vietnam, Incheon, South Korea, as well as the first all cargo aircraft route from Linyi to South Korea. Goods can be sold worldwide through 13 international trains and 340 sea routes from 7 major ports around the world.

Linyi has the largest e-commerce park in northern China, with 52 e-commerce parks and 210000 online merchants, ranking first in annual transaction volume among prefecture level cities in China. At the beginning of this year, Linyi also proposed a strategic layout for the construction of a modern logistics city, with a planned construction area of 176 square kilometers, to create a high-energy logistics hub economic pilot zone with international influence. 32 logistics parks and 1888 logistics enterprises have been integrated and relocated, achieving green intensification and upgrading of business formats.

Shandong Jinlan Logistics Base is one of the large-scale modern logistics parks in Linyi City, and is a key construction project of the national highway transportation hub. At present, the internet transaction rate, mobile app coverage rate, and computer client synchronous operation rate in the park have reached three 100%. The Jinlan International Logistics Port, which is currently under construction, has an annual cargo throughput of 22 million tons and a cargo value of 150 billion yuan after being put into operation.

With the accelerated construction of modern logistics cities, a new highland of commercial logistics is accelerating its rise. Linyi is striving to build a modern commercial logistics new city with more international recognition, regional influence, and development momentum.

