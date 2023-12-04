Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2023) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Paragon Pay (PARAGON) on November 23, 2023. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the PARAGON/USDT trading pair, which went live already.

Paragon Pay (PARAGON) is a blockchain-based platform designed to streamline and enhance the efficiency of the mileage points industry by consolidating points and offering diverse utilization methods within its ecosystem.

Introducing Paragon Pay: Revolutionizing Mileage Points with Blockchain

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Paragon Pay (PARAGON), an innovative solution in the mileage points industry, aiming to revolutionize how loyalty points are accumulated, managed, and redeemed. This platform responds to the growing significance of mileage points, traditionally popular in sectors like airlines, credit cards, and telecoms, but now expanding across various business domains. These points, integral to fostering customer loyalty and driving revenue, face challenges in their current operational models. Paragon Pay addresses these issues by offering a more efficient, customer-friendly approach to managing and utilizing loyalty points.

One of the core challenges in the mileage points system is the complexity and limitations in point accumulation and redemption. Consumers often struggle with restrictive policies, limited redemption options, and the devaluation of points over time. Paragon Pay confronts these challenges head-on by leveraging blockchain technology. This approach ensures a secure, transparent, and user-centric system, significantly enhancing the overall user experience. By consolidating scattered mileage points and offering diverse utilization methods, Paragon Pay aims to maximize the value and utility of these points for consumers.

At the heart of Paragon Pay's solution is the innovative use of blockchain technology. Blockchain's inherent characteristics-such as security, transparency, and efficiency-make it an ideal foundation for a revamped mileage points system. Paragon Pay's blockchain-based platform ensures the integrity and reliability of transactions, fostering trust among users. Moreover, the adoption of this technology streamlines processes, making the management and redemption of points more user-friendly and accessible.

The Paragon Pay ecosystem is further enriched by its own token, PARAGON, which plays a pivotal role in the platform's functionality. The token facilitates various transactions within the ecosystem, offering users a versatile tool for engaging with different services and businesses. Paragon Pay, thus, stands as a pioneering force in transforming the mileage points landscape, promising a more value-driven and user-oriented future.

About PARAGON Token

The PARAGON token is a central element in the Paragon Pay ecosystem, functioning as a versatile digital asset designed to streamline transactions within the platform. As an integral part of this innovative blockchain-based system, the PARAGON token facilitates a range of activities, from acquiring and redeeming mileage points to interacting with various services and businesses integrated into the Paragon Pay network. Its introduction not only simplifies the user experience in managing loyalty points but also enhances the overall utility and value of these points. By leveraging the secure and transparent nature of blockchain technology, PARAGON ensures reliability and efficiency in transactions, positioning itself as a key driver in the evolution of the mileage points industry.

Based on ERC20, PARAGON has a total supply of 500 million (i.e. 500,000,000).

The distribution of the PARAGON token is allocated as follows: 35% for Token Sale, 30% for Ecosystem, 15% for Marketing, 10% for Foundation, 5% for Development, and 5% for Advisors. The ERC20-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on November 23, 2023. Investors who are interested in PARAGON can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

