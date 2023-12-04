Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2023) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of CHAB8 (CB8) on December 5, 2023. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the CB8/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 9:00 UTC on the slated date.

CHAB8 (CB8) is a multi-platform cryptocurrency token designed to serve as the cornerstone of the Chabit platform, offering various benefits to its holders, including staking, access to exclusive services, and discounts on platform services.

Introducing Chabit: Transforming the Cryptocurrency Experience with User-Friendly Blockchain Integration

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of CHAB8 (CB8), a multi-platform cryptocurrency token designed to serve as the cornerstone of the Chabit platform, offering various benefits to its holders, including staking, access to exclusive services, and discounts on platform services. Chabit is an innovative crypto platform and exchange designed to revolutionize the way users interact with blockchain technology. It aims to simplify the adoption of blockchain by providing a user-friendly interface, integrating advanced technology and applications into daily life. The platform's core philosophy revolves around making blockchain technology a seamless part of everyday transactions, thus overcoming common barriers like complexity and security concerns.

The development of Chabit is structured into five distinct phases: Release, Expansion, Development, Utility, and Conquest. The initial phase focuses on launching the CB8 token and building a strong community foundation, particularly targeting the Hispanic community due to language affinity and economic needs. The subsequent phases involve expanding the platform's reach through various strategies like NFT sales, developing the Chabit and ChAI platforms, and finally achieving global presence and recognition.

Chabit distinguishes itself through its user-friendly design, employing minimalist aesthetics with dark gray and gold tones to offer a luxurious user experience. The platform is designed to cater to both beginners and experienced traders with two different interfaces, each tailored to the user's knowledge level. The integration of an AI assistant, ChAI, further simplifies the user experience by guiding transactions and providing market predictions, making it accessible to a wider audience.

In terms of marketing and communication, Chabit adopts a robust strategy utilizing various social media platforms and focusing on high-quality content and SEO for better reach and engagement. The platform aims to foster a strong community through regular updates, influencer partnerships, and interactive activities. Additionally, Chabit introduces unique features like its payment gateway, ChaPAY, and its NFTs, CBGems, which offer ownership stakes and various benefits, setting it apart from competitors and positioning it as a leading player in the cryptocurrency exchange space.

About CB8 Token

The CB8 token is an integral component of the Chabit platform, serving as a bridge currency that facilitates exchanges between various cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. Designed to operate on the Binance Smart Chain for its speed and cost-efficiency, CB8 is set to become multi-chain and develop its own blockchain in the future. Holders of CB8 benefit from various utilities, including staking options with attractive yields, access to exclusive services, and significant discounts when using the token within the Chabit ecosystem. This approach positions CB8 as a versatile and valuable asset in the rapidly evolving world of digital currencies.

Based on BEP20, CB8 has a total supply of 88 million (i.e. 88,000,000). The distribution of the CB8 token includes 25.38% for airdrop, presale, and launch, 40% reserved for Chabit utility, 20% for marketing and development, 10% allocated to the team, 3.62% for emergency reserves, and 1% for platform fees and development. The BEP20-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on December 5, 2023. Investors who are interested in CB8 can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

Learn More about CB8 Token:

Official Website: https://chabit.io/

Contract: https://bscscan.com/token/0xb3a7713521007d79e757f83ce763ded56bb0f6b3

Telegram: https://t.me/ChabitCB8

Twitter: https://twitter.com/chabitexchange

Press contact:

press@lbank.com

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.com

business@lbank.com

