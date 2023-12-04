InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Dec 4

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / The Company announces that on 01 December 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|01 December 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|500
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 62.0200
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 63.1800
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 62.5682
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 164,750,062 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 500 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 01 December 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
500
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 63.1800
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 62.0200
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 62.5682
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
01/12/2023
08:14:25
GMT
14
62.1600
XLON
891318062551694
01/12/2023
08:15:07
GMT
15
62.1000
XLON
891318062551836
01/12/2023
09:56:56
GMT
29
62.0200
XLON
891318062567478
01/12/2023
10:27:41
GMT
32
62.1800
XLON
891318062569961
01/12/2023
11:04:20
GMT
33
62.1400
XLON
891318062573299
01/12/2023
11:59:14
GMT
26
62.2800
XLON
891318062577179
01/12/2023
12:40:22
GMT
24
62.2400
XLON
891318062579728
01/12/2023
13:37:05
GMT
24
62.3000
XLON
891318062582914
01/12/2023
13:56:13
GMT
29
62.2000
XLON
891318062584437
01/12/2023
14:24:40
GMT
27
62.2400
XLON
891318062586887
01/12/2023
14:37:02
GMT
25
62.4400
XLON
891318062589595
01/12/2023
14:49:33
GMT
29
62.6200
XLON
891318062593006
01/12/2023
15:02:02
GMT
26
62.8200
XLON
891318062595533
01/12/2023
15:13:37
GMT
28
63.0400
XLON
891318062598388
01/12/2023
15:25:40
GMT
26
63.0600
XLON
891318062600675
01/12/2023
15:40:48
GMT
28
63.1600
XLON
891318062603146
01/12/2023
16:04:08
GMT
29
63.1200
XLON
891318062607379
01/12/2023
16:21:22
GMT
29
63.1400
XLON
891318062611890
01/12/2023
16:29:58
GMT
27
63.1800
XLON
891318062614147
