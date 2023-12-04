Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Jetzt auf die Lithium-Gewinneraktien in den USA setzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PA4R | ISIN: GB00BHJYC057 | Ticker-Symbol: IC1H
Tradegate
01.12.23
10:14 Uhr
72,50 Euro
-2,00
-2,68 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,0075,0014:36
74,0074,5013:48
ACCESSWIRE
04.12.2023 | 08:02
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Dec 4

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / The Company announces that on 01 December 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:01 December 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:500
Lowest price paid per share:£ 62.0200
Highest price paid per share:£ 63.1800
Average price paid per share:£ 62.5682

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 164,750,062 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 500 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 01 December 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:


London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

500

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 63.1800

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 62.0200

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 62.5682

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

01/12/2023

08:14:25

GMT

14

62.1600

XLON

891318062551694

01/12/2023

08:15:07

GMT

15

62.1000

XLON

891318062551836

01/12/2023

09:56:56

GMT

29

62.0200

XLON

891318062567478

01/12/2023

10:27:41

GMT

32

62.1800

XLON

891318062569961

01/12/2023

11:04:20

GMT

33

62.1400

XLON

891318062573299

01/12/2023

11:59:14

GMT

26

62.2800

XLON

891318062577179

01/12/2023

12:40:22

GMT

24

62.2400

XLON

891318062579728

01/12/2023

13:37:05

GMT

24

62.3000

XLON

891318062582914

01/12/2023

13:56:13

GMT

29

62.2000

XLON

891318062584437

01/12/2023

14:24:40

GMT

27

62.2400

XLON

891318062586887

01/12/2023

14:37:02

GMT

25

62.4400

XLON

891318062589595

01/12/2023

14:49:33

GMT

29

62.6200

XLON

891318062593006

01/12/2023

15:02:02

GMT

26

62.8200

XLON

891318062595533

01/12/2023

15:13:37

GMT

28

63.0400

XLON

891318062598388

01/12/2023

15:25:40

GMT

26

63.0600

XLON

891318062600675

01/12/2023

15:40:48

GMT

28

63.1600

XLON

891318062603146

01/12/2023

16:04:08

GMT

29

63.1200

XLON

891318062607379

01/12/2023

16:21:22

GMT

29

63.1400

XLON

891318062611890

01/12/2023

16:29:58

GMT

27

63.1800

XLON

891318062614147

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/812760/intercontinental-hotels-group-plc-announces-transaction-in-own-shares--dec-4

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.