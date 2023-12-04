InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Dec 4

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / The Company announces that on 01 December 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 01 December 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 500 Lowest price paid per share: £ 62.0200 Highest price paid per share: £ 63.1800 Average price paid per share: £ 62.5682

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 164,750,062 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 500 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 01 December 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:



London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 500 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 63.1800 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 62.0200 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 62.5682

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 01/12/2023 08:14:25 GMT 14 62.1600 XLON 891318062551694 01/12/2023 08:15:07 GMT 15 62.1000 XLON 891318062551836 01/12/2023 09:56:56 GMT 29 62.0200 XLON 891318062567478 01/12/2023 10:27:41 GMT 32 62.1800 XLON 891318062569961 01/12/2023 11:04:20 GMT 33 62.1400 XLON 891318062573299 01/12/2023 11:59:14 GMT 26 62.2800 XLON 891318062577179 01/12/2023 12:40:22 GMT 24 62.2400 XLON 891318062579728 01/12/2023 13:37:05 GMT 24 62.3000 XLON 891318062582914 01/12/2023 13:56:13 GMT 29 62.2000 XLON 891318062584437 01/12/2023 14:24:40 GMT 27 62.2400 XLON 891318062586887 01/12/2023 14:37:02 GMT 25 62.4400 XLON 891318062589595 01/12/2023 14:49:33 GMT 29 62.6200 XLON 891318062593006 01/12/2023 15:02:02 GMT 26 62.8200 XLON 891318062595533 01/12/2023 15:13:37 GMT 28 63.0400 XLON 891318062598388 01/12/2023 15:25:40 GMT 26 63.0600 XLON 891318062600675 01/12/2023 15:40:48 GMT 28 63.1600 XLON 891318062603146 01/12/2023 16:04:08 GMT 29 63.1200 XLON 891318062607379 01/12/2023 16:21:22 GMT 29 63.1400 XLON 891318062611890 01/12/2023 16:29:58 GMT 27 63.1800 XLON 891318062614147

