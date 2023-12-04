Guangzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2023) - A photography exhibition without walls was held in Guangzhou, stretching a scroll of the past century on the bank of the Pearl River and embedding it in the landscape of the Canton Tower and other landmarks. This is the opening ceremony of the "Transformation of the Ram City - 100 Buildings in 100 Years" exhibition by Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao photographers in the Ersha Island Art Park.





Image1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/189470_ac617f9e34be88a2_001full.jpg

Under the theme of "Transformation of the Ram City," the exhibition consists of four chapters: "Exploring the Pulse of the City, Seeing the Past and Present," "Rising Tide, New Prospects," "Accessible Place, Vibrant City," and "Towards the Limitless Future," where 151 art works by 46 photographers from Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao reproduce the epic centennial urban development path through the small windows of old buildings and new landmarks.

Capturing the centennial journey of the Ram City, the classic and modern charms of 100 buildings, and the brotherhood stemming from the same origin, this exhibition crosses four seasons, a hundred years, and three regions. The shooting began this spring, when 30 photographers from Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao gathered in Guangzhou for a 7-day exploration and shooting. The art works of the exhibition allow people to see the urban development behind the architectural changes, feel the open, inclusive, and striving spirit of Guangzhou, and see the shared culture and origin of the various parts of the Greater Bay Area and the vigor towards high-quality development.





Image 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/189470_ac617f9e34be88a2_002full.jpg

A week later, the essence of this exhibition will be "relayed" in the Exhibition Gallery of the Hong Kong Central Library under the theme "100 Years of Transformation · Guangzhou and Hong Kong: A Century of Light and Shadow," further highlighting the unique charm of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, where mountains and seas connect, economies integrate, and cultures share the same origin.

The Publicity Department of Guangzhou Municipal CPC Committee

http://www.guangzhou.gov.cn/

Wu Yin

araleliao@163.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/189470