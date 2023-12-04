

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Europe (TYT.L) Monday said it expects the company's battery electric vehicle sales to be more than 250,000 per year by 2026.



By then, Toyota's European BEV (battery electric vehicles) mix is expected to be over 20%.



Toyota Motor Europe (TME) plans to offer around 15 different zero emission vehicles under the Toyota brand from passenger cars to light commercial vehicles by 2026.



At Toyota Motor Europe's 2023 Kenshiki event last week, a line-up of future Toyota and Lexus battery electric vehicles were presented.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken