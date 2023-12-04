AllClear Travel Insurance: ALLCLEAR RESEARCH REVEALS OVER 55's VIEW HOLIDAYS AS AN IMPORTANT WELLBEING REMEDY

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The purpose of a break has changed for older holidaymakers since the impact of the global lockdown. Wellbeing has become a focal element when assessing the need for a holiday in 2023, with many people recognising the underlying, yet incredibly valuable benefits of switching off mentally and distancing themselves from everyday stresses.

AllClear Travel Insurance research reveals that wellbeing has been an important motivator in booking overseas holidays since 2020, with more than a third of over 55's valuing the time to reconnect with their families (37% up from 25% in 2020), and 41% needing time to switch off from work (up from 31%).

AllClear's survey of a representative sample of older holidaymakers (aged 55 or over) reveals there has been a big upturn in the percentage of people over 55 feeling they need an escape from the economic gloom (up from 23% to 40%), and a break to generally cheer themselves up (a rise from 32% to 44%).

The need to de-stress from work has more than doubled over the last three years (38% up from 16%), illustrating the demands of current pressures in an economic crisis.

Overall, holidays this year have been more about finding some general positivity, being more optimistic about life and enjoying the energising strength of sunshine. Compared to last year, twice as many over 55s think they have earned some proper pampering time during their holidays abroad (30% up from 14%).

For more than 20 years, award-winning AllClear Travel Insurance has helped cover more than 3.5m people, with customers across the UK and Australia. AllClear is passionate about enabling people to obtain specialist travel insurance whatever their pre-existing medical conditions or age.

Chris Rolland, CEO at AllClear Travel Insurance commented: "Our survey of the over 55 market was timely because, typically, they are a driving force behind overseas holidays during the autumn and winter months. It is clear that self-care and wellbeing are appreciated and understood now more than ever before. Holidays for many are a crucial moment for people to de-stress, recharge and reset. At AllClear we support this and our focus is to provide the best cover possible so nothing gets in the way of enjoying all the benefits a wellbeing escape brings."

