

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capita Plc (CPI.L), a British business process outsourcing and professional services, said on Monday that it has agreed to sell its 75 percent stake in Fera Science Limited to Bridgepoint Group Plc, for 60 million pounds on a cash-free, debt-free basis. The deal values the total joint venture at 80 million pounds.



The sale of Fera marks the end of non-core disposals from Capita's portfolio division.



The sale of Capita's interest in Fera, a joint venture with the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs or Defra, will fetch cash proceeds of 62 million pounds.



These cash proceeds will include cash and debt-like items and working capital adjustments.



Capita will use the proceeds to boost its liquidity, balance sheet, and support investment across the Group.



Founded in 2015, Fera, a joint venture between Capita with 75 percent and Defra with 25 percent stake to create a financially sustainable business, focused on the agriculture, farming and food production market.



The JV specializes in environmental testing, research, and advisory and assurance services for both the public and private sectors.



