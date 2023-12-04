

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Origin Energy Limited (ORG.AX, OGFGF.PK), on Monday, held the Scheme Meeting at which shareholders were asked to vote on the proposed acquisition of Origin involving the Brookfield-led consortium of investors and EIG, by way of a Scheme of Arrangement. The resolution to approve the Scheme was not approved by the requisite majorities of Origin shareholders.



'While the scheme will not proceed, it was supported by many Origin shareholders. Importantly, this process has made clear the confidence all shareholders have in Origin's business, assets and people, and its strategic positioning for the energy transition,' Origin Chairman Scott Perkins said.



