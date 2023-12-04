DJ Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc (AEJL LN) Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Dec-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 57.9254 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5856973 CODE: AEJL LN ISIN: LU1900068328 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900068328 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEJL LN Sequence No.: 289376 EQS News ID: 1788253 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 04, 2023 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)