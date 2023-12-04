DJ Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc (RUSG LN) Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Dec-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 363.5344 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1820082 CODE: RUSG LN ISIN: FR0011119171 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011119171 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSG LN Sequence No.: 289313 EQS News ID: 1788127 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1788127&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2023 03:20 ET (08:20 GMT)