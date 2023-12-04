Anzeige
Montag, 04.12.2023
04.12.2023 | 09:54
XNK Therapeutics AB: XNK Therapeutics to present at DNB Nordic Healthcare Conference in Oslo

HUDDINGE, Sweden, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics AB today announced that Johan Liwing, CEO, will present the company at the DNB Nordic Healthcare Conference in Oslo, Norway, on December 14 at 10:15am CET.

The presentation is followed by a short Q&A session, moderated by a DNB analyst.

For more information, please contact:
Johan Liwing, CEO, XNK Therapeutics
Tel: +46 706 70 36 75
E-mail: johan.liwing@xnktherapeutics.com

About XNK Therapeutics AB

XNK Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on bringing new and more effective treatments to cancer patients. The company is at the forefront of autologous NK cell-based cell therapy development with a proprietary technology platform and a pipeline spanning both hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The most advanced product, evencaleucel, is in phase II studies in combination with the CD38 antibody isatuximab targeting multiple myeloma. Other programs include XNK02 in acute myeloid leukemia, currently in preclinical studies in collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center and the Karolinska University Hospital, XNK03 in bladder cancer, currently in preclinical studies in collaboration with the Karolinska University Hospital and XNK04 in liver cancer in collaboration with a global pharma company. XNK's efforts are supported by a dedicated team that includes world-renowned NK cell experts and an approved in-house GMP facility. XNK Therapeutics is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more info, please visit www.xnktherapeutics.com.

