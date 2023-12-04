Toluna, the leading global insights technology and panel provider, today announced its new regional managing directors and a series of key leaders following the company's June acquisition of MetrixLab from Macromill, Inc. and subsequent announcement of its new executive leadership team.

Angela Morgans has been appointed as Chief Commercial Officer, Europe. Angela has been part of the MetrixLab team since 2014, most recently serving as Regional Managing Director for Europe since 2019.

Jeff Claypoole will continue as Managing Director of North America, a role he has held since joining Toluna in 2022.

Rebeca Dreicon will serve as Managing Director of Latin America. Rebeca held the same title at MetrixLab for the past four years and first joined the MetrixLab team in 2014.

Ludo Milet will continue as Managing Director of Asia Pacific, a position he has held since joining the organization in 2014.

Angela, Jeff, Rebeca, and Ludo will drive sales and revenue growth in their respective regions through customer and prospect engagement, as well as the planning and execution of go-to-market strategies.

Michael Dawson will serve as Managing Director, Market Research Consultancy. Michael has held various roles since joining Toluna in 2009, most recently serving as EVP of Business Corporate Development. In his role, he will be responsible for the global management of agency accounts.

Michelle de Montigny has been appointed Executive Vice President of Global Key Accounts. Michelle held the same title for MetrixLab since 2020 and has been part of the MetrixLab team since 2011. In her role, she will oversee the management and performance of the top 24 global enterprise accounts.

Angela, Jeff, Rebeca, Ludo, Michael, and Michelle will report directly to Kevin Daly (Chief Sales Officer).

Mark van der Pols will serve as Executive Vice President, Business Finance, after holding the same role at MetrixLab since 2017. In his role, Mark will work with and report to Pierre Camagne (Chief Financial Officer) and the new executive leadership team to support the creation of a world-class, combined global finance organization.

Paul Hambly will serve as Head of Supply. Paul joined Toluna in 2008 and has held various roles within the organization. Paul will oversee the company's industry-leading global supply ecosystem.

Don Golden will continue as Head of Precision Sample, the proprietary online, mobile, and social panels that span across America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. He has served as CEO of Precision Sample since 2010.

Paul and Don will report directly to Frédéric-Charles Petit.

Frédéric-Charles Petit, CEO of Toluna, said, "I'm very excited to announce the appointment of our regional managing directors and key leaders for the combined organization. Their leadership and expertise will prove critical in bringing together two companies with such complementary strengths, and I look forward to working alongside them to provide clients with on-demand access to platform, panel, and experts to grow their brand and business."

About Toluna

Toluna empowers leading brands and agencies to conduct research without limits by unifying the best of technology, the best of research science, the best of global panel, and made-to-measure service to scale your business.

Toluna is powered by 2650 employees worldwide, delivering critical insights in over 90 markets to over half of the Fortune 500. Together, we strive to push the field of market research toward a better tomorrow.

About MetrixLab

MetrixLab is a fast-growing global market research and insights company that is challenging the status quo of insights. By blending evolving technology with passionate experts, MetrixLab helps global and local brands to drive more impact, and forges partnerships to drive sustainably equitable growth. From creative testing to brand tracking, and packaging to e-commerce optimization, MetrixLab's range of solution suites adapts to fit all types of budgets, timelines, and business needs.

MetrixLab is a proud partner to more than half of the world's top 100 brands.

