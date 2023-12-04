Curve tells London to up it's game in new ad campaign for wearable payment tech

Campaign Debuts Curve's Suite of Wearable Partners, Enabling the Largest Choice of Wearable Payment Options Worldwide

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curve , the financial super app that connects all your existing credit and debit cards into one single card and app, today launched a vibrant, multi-channel advertising campaign across London to celebrate the launch of it's new online portal which, with Curve's partners, celebrates the largest choice of wearable payment options across the globe. The company's partners include Twinn, Swatch, Tap2Pay and Tapster. Featuring the wearable items shown on a diverse mix of hands with slogans like "When it comes to the money game, up yours," the ads have passers-by doing doubletakes.

The advertisements are currently running on digital screens across London neighbourhoods, including Shoreditch, Chelsea, Notting Hill and Fulham, and also featured across several major London Underground stations. In the coming days, the creative can also be found on mobile advertising vans across the city.

And later this week, Curve will project a 10-metre high ad onto Oxford Street, showing the world how easy it is to up-level your spending with just the tap of a Curve-enabled ring, bracelet, watch - or even fingernail.

"We're no strangers to pushing boundaries at Curve," said Shachar Bialick, CEO and founder of Curve. "Curve is on a mission to build the Operating System for Money. As such, we work hard to enable our customers to get more for their money, pay securely, with confidence and using any form factor they wish. As we roll out new and exciting partnerships with wearable leaders like Twinn, Swatch, Tap2Pay, Tapster and others, we want to make one thing clear: we are the go-to solution for people looking to integrate innovative payments into passive wearables. Most wearables are struggling to get support from banks. But with Curve, customers can now integrate all of their cards into any form factor, be it a ring, bracelet or watch easily, quickly and securely.

The campaign advertisements were all created in-house by Curve's Brand and Marketing department, headed by Rich Thrift, Head of Brand and Creative. The media buys across the city of London were organised by Transport Media.

"An important part of financial freedom is the ability to pay the way you choose and by opening Curve up to the widest range of wearables, we are empowering our customers to have that freedom," said Thrift. "It's incredibly exciting to partner with so many respected, innovative brands in the wearable space and we were inspired by the endless possibilities their products, combined with Curve, can enable. This time of year there is a lot of noise out there, and that is why our creative execution was designed to demand people's attention, encouraging them to consider the positive effect wearables can have on upping their money game."

Curve, which launched to the public in 2018 and has amassed more than 4.5 million customers globally, gives customers more control over their money by connecting their financial world into a simple yet powerful interface, offering them more convenience, control and savings over their finances. With Curve, customers have full freedom over their money, eliminating expensive hidden currency conversion fees that banks would otherwise charge them. It also provides a complete financial picture, enabling better budgeting and maximising rewards without a second thought.

To date, Curve has raised £205 million in equity investment and has reached millions of customers around the world with its unique product and innovative partnerships with Samsung, Mastercard, Huawei, Swatch and many other leading brands.

To check out Curve's range of wearable partners and to get your hands on your own, visit https://www.curve.com/en-gb/wearables .

About Curve

Curve is a financial super app. It is on a mission to be the one-stop-shop for all of a consumer's financial needs; a single point of access to a wide range of financial products and services, bundling together all your money into one smart card and an even smarter app. Unlike other services available in the market today, Curve allows customers to connect and supercharge their legacy banks without signing up to a new bank. Curve is live in 31 markets across the UK and European Economic Area (EEA).

Curve supports Mastercard, Visa, Discover, Cartes Bancaires and Diners Club networks. The Curve Card and the E-money related to these cards is issued in the UK by Curve UK Limited, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to issue electronic money (firm reference number 900926). The Curve Card and the e-money related to cards issued in the EEA is issued by Curve Europe UAB, authorised in Lithuania by the Bank of Lithuania (electronic money institution licence No. 73 issued on 22 of October, 2020).

CONTACT: curve@5wpr.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2290966/Curve_Project_Bird.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183020/Curve_logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/curve-tells-london-to-up-its-game-in-new-ad-campaign-for-wearable-payment-tech-302003970.html