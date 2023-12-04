DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 01-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 51.0081 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24128918 CODE: MSRG LN ISIN: LU1861138961

December 04, 2023 03:42 ET (08:42 GMT)