Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2023) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of USD Mapped Token (USDM) on December 4, 2023. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the USDM/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 10:00 UTC on the slated date.





USD Mapped Token (USDM) a cutting-edge stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain, provides a secure and swift medium for decentralized financial transactions, combining the benefits of digital currency stability and adaptability, ideal for individuals and businesses seeking to mitigate cryptocurrency volatility while integrating seamlessly with existing financial systems.

Introducing USDM: US Dollar-Anchored Stablecoin on Blockchain

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of USD Mapped Token (USDM), a groundbreaking stablecoin that marks a significant advancement in the realm of digital currencies. Built on the robust Ethereum blockchain, it stands out as a digital token pegged to the US Dollar, offering a one-to-one reserve ratio. This innovative approach provides a stable, decentralized mechanism for value exchange, setting it apart in the volatile world of cryptocurrencies. By leveraging blockchain technology and consensus systems, USDM aims to facilitate transactions using a stable digital currency, ensuring a reliable and consistent value equivalent to the US Dollar.

The technical foundation of USDM is deeply rooted in the principles of transparency and security. It employs the ERC20 standard, a popular framework for Ethereum-based tokens, and incorporates the OpenZeppelin upgradeable library. This combination ensures not only the robustness of the token's structure but also its flexibility and upgradability over time. Key features like the ERC20BurnableUpgradeable provide a mechanism for reducing circulation in a verifiable manner, crucial for maintaining trust in the token's reserve system. The USDM contract structure is designed to be both secure and adaptable, addressing the dynamic needs of digital finance.

A pivotal aspect of USDM is its commitment to transparency and auditability, addressing some of the primary concerns in the digital currency space. The Proof of Reserves protocol is a cornerstone of this commitment, ensuring that the digital tokens in circulation are always fully backed by an equivalent amount of fiat currency. This system is designed to maintain full reserves at all times, with all token movements and transactions transparently recorded on the Ethereum blockchain. This level of openness allows for easy verification and trust in the USDM system, making it a reliable tool for users and investors.

The potential applications of USDM are diverse and far-reaching. It is positioned as a valuable tool for a wide range of users, including financial institutions, crypto exchanges, individual users, and merchants. Its role in providing a stable, efficient, and regulatory-compliant medium of exchange is particularly significant in the evolving landscape of decentralized finance. USDM not only offers a practical solution for daily financial activities but also contributes to the broader vision of a more inclusive and innovative digital economy.

About USDM Token

USDM is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to offer a stable and decentralized medium of exchange by being pegged one-to-one with the US Dollar. Utilizing the ERC20 standard and incorporating features like transparent and auditable reserves, USDM ensures reliability and security in digital transactions. It addresses the volatility common in cryptocurrencies and is aimed at a wide range of users, including financial institutions, individual users, and merchants, positioning itself as a key player in the burgeoning field of decentralized finance and digital currency innovation.

Based on ERC20, USDM has a total supply of 6.5 billion (i.e. 6,500,000,000). The ERC20-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on December 4, 2023. Investors who are interested in USDM can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

