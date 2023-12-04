Anzeige
Montag, 04.12.2023
PR Newswire
04.12.2023 | 10:36
GFT partners with Engine by Starling to help banks rapidly modernise

The partnership will leverage GFT's deep engineering skills, global reach and strategic focus on modern banking platforms

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starling Bank is working with GFT, the global digital transformation pioneer, as an implementation partner for its Software-as-a-Service business, Engine by Starling.

GFT partners with Engine by Starling

Engine by Starling provides banks with access to the cloud native, modular and API-based banking platform initially built by Starling's own in-house tech team to run Starling Bank. Engine is now available to banks around the globe and has recently announced its first two clients: Salt Bank in Romania and AMP Bank in Australia.

GFT has been selected as one of Engine's partners for providing design, integration and implementation services for banks that adopt the Engine platform.

Sam Everington, CEO of Engine by Starling, said: "We've partnered with GFT for their deep technical skills, platform focus and entrepreneurial approach. As Starling disrupted the UK banking sector, Engine's mission is to empower our clients to do the same in their markets. GFT's global footprint makes them an ideal partner as we scale."

Marika Lulay, CEO of GFT, said: "There is huge demand in the market for a proven, scalable system that can help existing banks to re-platform or new banks to launch as quickly as possible. By combining Engine by Starling's cutting-edge technology with GFT's expertise in systems integration, we will enable organisations across the globe to rapidly launch a state-of-the-art digital bank."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2291316/Joint_logo_GFT_engine.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742447/GFT_Logo.jpg

GFT Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gft-partners-with-engine-by-starling-to-help-banks-rapidly-modernise-302004385.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
