

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The Israeli military has announced that it carried out airstrikes targeting Hamas in about 200 locations in Gaza.



The Israel Defense Forces said in an update Monday that its three soldiers were killed in the fighting against the militant outfit in the thickly populated Palestinian enclave.



In a social media post Monday morning, it issued evacuation order for about 20 areas in central Gaza, accompanied by a specific map.



The latest round of Israeli attacks comes within hours of an IDF announcement that it is expanding its ground operation into all areas of the Gaza Strip.



'The IDF is resuming and expanding the ground operation against Hamas' strongholds across the whole Gaza Strip,' IDF chief spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said at a news conference Sunday.



'Our policy is clear - we will forcefully strike any threat posed against our territory,' he told reporters.



A Hamas commander who was responsible for the October 7 cross-border attacks in Israeli towns was killed in an airstrike on Sunday, according to him.



Public broadcaster Kan quoted Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar as saying that Israel is determined to eliminate Hamas globally as long as it takes.



Israel resumed combat operations targeting Hamas in Gaza after seven days of truce expired without renewal on Friday.



It heavily bombarded Khan Younis Sunday.



Israel killed hundreds of Palestinians in Gaza in attacks it carried out after the pause in fighting ended, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.



Meanwhile, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris held meetings with the leaders of the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Egypt, and spoke to the Amir of Qatar at the weekend to discuss developments in Gaza and to accelerate planning for the day after the fighting.



Addressing the media after her meetings in Dubai, she said the United States has made it very clear that 'innocent civilian lives should not be intentionally targeted and that Israel must do more to protect innocent life in Gaza and innocent civilians in Gaza.'



The White House said Harris spoke to Israeli President Isaac Herzog and President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority on her flight to Washington, D.C., from Dubai. The Vice President told both of them that to follow-up on her conversation and her meetings in Dubai, her National Security Advisor Dr. Phil Gordon would travel to Israel and the West Bank this week for additional discussions.



