

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Global fintech company, Nuvei (NVEI, NVEI.TO) has partnered with Microsoft to deliver payment experiences for customers of its products, solutions, and services across many of its key markets. Microsoft will start using Nuvei's customizable and agile payments technology in the Middle East and the Africa region to optimize its payments for recurring billing and individual transactions across both Office and Xbox product ranges.



Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration. It connects businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken