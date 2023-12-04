Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Jetzt auf die Lithium-Gewinneraktien in den USA setzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0REKR | ISIN: INE670A01012 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TATA ELXSI LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TATA ELXSI LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.12.2023 | 11:48
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tata Elxsi recognized as India's Top Value Creator for Software and BPM by Dun & Bradstreet

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global leader in product engineering and innovation-led design services, has been recognized by Dun & Bradstreet as India's Top Value Creator for Software and BPM. The Value Creator Awards 2023 honours and recognizes leading Indian companies that are torchbearers of long-term value creation within their sectors for shareholders and stakeholders.

Tata Elxsi Logo

Manoj Raghavan, CEO & MD of Tata Elxsi, said, "This award is a testament to Tata Elxsi's value creation focus and leadership. This is a recognition of our leadership in fostering a culture of innovation across our verticals, underscoring how design and technology when brought together, can fuel end-consumer delight and deliver positive impact and growth for the global brands we work for and for the company and shareholders as well. We are delighted with the recognition and thank Elxsians for their relentless focus on innovation and delivery excellence and our customers and shareholders for their trust in our differentiated value creation."

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is amongst the world's leading providers of design and technology services across industries, including Automotive, Broadcast, Communications, Healthcare and Transportation. Tata Elxsi is helping customers reimagine their products and services through design thinking and applying digital technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), Cloud, Mobility, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence.

For more information, please visit https://tataelxsi.com/

About Dun & Bradstreet

As India Inc. sets its foot to achieve new milestones, Dun & Bradstreet continues to support corporates as a trusted business partner and an enabler of value creation. Dun & Bradstreet supports Indian companies with the most valuable, comprehensive and data-driven insights to help them create value by improving business efficiency, business resilience and business sustainability.

Dun & Bradstreet Information Services India Private Limited is headquartered in Mumbai and provides clients with data-driven products and technology-driven platforms to help them make faster and more accurate decisions across finance, risk, compliance, information technology and marketing.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742257/Tata_Elxsi_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tata-elxsi-recognized-as-indias-top-value-creator-for-software-and-bpm-by-dun--bradstreet-302004447.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.