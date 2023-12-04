Probax Launches MSP Backup, Combining Veeam's Enterprise-Grade Capabilities With The Efficiency Of Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / Probax is delighted to announce the launch of MSP Backup and MSP Backup for Microsoft 365 (Standalone), in partnership with Veeam and Wasabi Technologies.

Developed for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) serving Small-to-Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs), Probax's latest backup management platform brings together the market-leading capabilities of the Veeam Data Platform with the performance, scalability and affordability of Wasabi hot cloud storage.

Built upon the foundation of Probax's award-winning automation technology, MSP Backup empowers SMB-centric MSPs to deliver enterprise-grade data protection to their clients, sidestepping the complexity and operational costs typical of premium data protection solutions. In essence, Probax MSP Backup seamlessly bridges the gap between cutting-edge technology and simple, cost-effective cloud storage and deployment processes.

Key features include:

Simplified and Automated BaaS Deployment: Safeguard physical, virtual, and public cloud workloads with incredible ease and efficiency.

Safeguard physical, virtual, and public cloud workloads with incredible ease and efficiency. Powerful Data Protection for Microsoft 365 - simple and automated cloud-to-cloud protection, enhanced by our innovative automated testing and health verification tools to keep clients one step ahead of any data loss event. Available as part of MSP Backup, or as a standalone product.

- simple and automated cloud-to-cloud protection, enhanced by our innovative automated testing and health verification tools to keep clients one step ahead of any data loss event. Available as part of MSP Backup, or as a standalone product. Flexible Solutions Tailored to Your MSP - opt for all-encompassing All-In-One (AIO) plans, inclusive of Veeam licensing and Wasabi storage, or embrace true flexibility with our Bring-Your-Own (BYO) plans, allowing you to utilize your existing Veeam licensing and/or Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.

- opt for all-encompassing All-In-One (AIO) plans, inclusive of Veeam licensing and Wasabi storage, or embrace true flexibility with our Bring-Your-Own (BYO) plans, allowing you to utilize your existing Veeam licensing and/or Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage. Storage Flexibility for Global Needs - Select your ideal Wasabi storage region, per end-client, catering to data sovereignty and compliance prerequisites.

- Select your ideal Wasabi storage region, per end-client, catering to data sovereignty and compliance prerequisites. Enhanced Ransomware Protection - guarantee client data safety with end-to-end encryption and immutable backups.

- guarantee client data safety with end-to-end encryption and immutable backups. Proactive Issue Management - harness our best-practices analyzer and resolver for peak operational efficiency. With our exclusive Veeam log analyzer and auto-remediation, pre-emptively fix issues before they escalate.

- harness our best-practices analyzer and resolver for peak operational efficiency. With our exclusive Veeam log analyzer and auto-remediation, pre-emptively fix issues before they escalate. Unified Backup Management - effortlessly oversee data backup and management, with multi-client visibility, automation, and intuitive end-client self-service capabilities.

- effortlessly oversee data backup and management, with multi-client visibility, automation, and intuitive end-client self-service capabilities. Enhanced Monitoring and Reporting - gain deeper insights into your data management and generate automated reports for your MSP and your clients.

- gain deeper insights into your data management and generate automated reports for your MSP and your clients. Transparent monthly pricing with no lock in: enjoy clear, flexible and affordable pricing tailored to MSPs of ever size. Explore our diverse package bundles, free from typical vendor restrictions, and embrace full data portability if required.

"Probax is fundamentally transforming data protection for MSPs and their end-user clients," said Tim Smith, CEO of Probax. "With Veeam being the undisputed leader in data protection, year after year Probax is recognized as #1 in Veeam innovation. We're delighted to launch the next phase of Probax's innovative proprietary technology to enable SMB-focused MSPs to connect Veeam's latest Direct to Object Storage capabilities with Wasabi's scalable and affordable cloud storage, while leveraging extensive benefits that add real value to their business."

"Veeam is on a mission to help every organization to not just bounce back from a data outage or loss but bounce forward. We do this by enabling them to achieve radical resilience through data security, data recovery, and data freedom," said Matt Kalmenson, VP Global Sales and GTM, Cloud and Service Providers (VCSP). "It's great to see Probax providing MSPs with a future-proofed integration between Veeam and Wasabi that enables them to help small to medium sized business to be resilient against any potential data loss or cyber attack."

"With the Direct to Object Storage functionality released in Veeam v12, MSPs can easily and efficiently deliver end-to-end immutability for their SMB clients thanks to Probax MSP Backup," said Laurie Mitchell, Senior Vice President, Global Partner Marketing at Wasabi Technologies. "Wasabi is excited to integrate into this world-first solution that seamlessly unifies Veeam's Enterprise strength with Wasabi's leading-edge cloud efficiency and high-performance."

Having completed the sale of its channel partner program and services in August 2023 to strategically focus on MSP backup software, MSP Backup is the evolution of Probax's award-winning Hive and Scout products.

Probax MSP Backup will be distributed via cloud marketplaces to streamline purchasing globally. No matter where Veeam MSP partners are in the world, they'll get MSP Backup running with a simple click.

To learn more about Probax MSP Backup, visit https://probax.io

