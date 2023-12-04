Tech Adoption is fuelling the future of Payroll for Irish Businesses, according to SD Worx, formerly Intelligo

-Research shows 64% of Irish companies say technology helped with their preparation, management, and distribution of payroll

-Tech is streamlining data collection and making processes more efficient

DUBLINworkf, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The way Irish companies manage payroll is changing, with many turning to technology to find ways of reducing the number of payroll issues they encounter. Nearly 7 in 10 (68.6%) companies say available technologies is making data collection easier, streamlining processes for businesses.

This is according to new research from SD Worx, the leading European HR and people solutions provider. For its 2023 Payroll Proficiency Index, SD Worx surveyed 4,500 companies of all sizes who are active in the most diverse sectors, spread over sixteen countries in Europe: Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Croatia, the Netherlands, Norway, Austria, Poland, Spain, United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland.

The index offers critical insight into payroll performance across the continent, with respondents giving themselves a personal score out of 100 across six core areas of payroll. The index helps to identify some of the biggest challenges facing payroll professionals today.

Payroll Proficiency Index Highlights:

Technology Advancement: Technology is helping erase errors, reducing the number of payroll issues encountered. For example, 68.6% of Irish companies surveyed for the SD Worx Payroll Proficiency report say available technologies make data collection easier. Luckily, payroll software has developed in such a way that it can take over complex payroll processes; 64% of Ireland-based respondents surveyed said technology helped with their preparation, management, and distribution of payroll. This, in turn, removes manual input and leads to fewer mistakes and more data driven insights.

Combining Systems: There is a clear trend for companies in Ireland to combine through integration internal and external systems and technology in their payroll process. For instance, 64.7% of companies surveyed for the Payroll Proficiency Index stated that available technologies and systems make payroll processing easier.

Payroll Outsourcing: Over half (55%) of companies stated that cooperation with an external payroll service provider makes payroll processing easier. The report found that outsourcing payroll to an external provider boasted a range of benefits for companies, particularly when it came to costs. Furthermore, 65.9% of companies found that outsourcing their payroll made data collection and access to/integration with data sources easier.

Eimear Byrne, Ireland Country Lead at SD Worx, comments: "In alignment with the ever-evolving technological landscape, this Index explores the integration of advanced technologies in payroll processes. From automation to artificial intelligence, we've evaluated how technology is reshaping the payroll landscape and influencing efficiency and accuracy in Ireland and the rest of Europe.

We're encouraging all organisations, HR professionals, and payroll practitioners to explore the Payroll Proficiency Index 2023 and leverage its insights to drive excellence in their own payroll operations."

The index is now available for download on the SD Worx, formerly Intelligo, website.

About SD Worx, formerly Intelligo:

SD Worx, formerly Intelligo, provides our clients with robust payroll solutions through powerful payroll software and outsourced payroll services for SMEs up to large enterprises. Beyond payroll clients can further benefit from integrated HR and Workforce management solutions. ,. Over the years, SD Worx, formerly Intelligo, has become a leading payroll solution provider in Ireland with a reputation built on trust and and for developing and delivering reliable flexible payroll solutions through a knowledgeable, team of payroll experts.

About SD Worx:

In today's world of fluid work, organisations need a dynamic, motivated workforce empowered by smart technology. As a leading European provider of integrated HR and payroll solutions, SD Worx turns HR and payroll into a source of value for their clients' business and the people that work for them. SD Worx delivers HR and payroll solutions across the entire employee lifecycle, from paying employees to attracting, employing, rewarding and developing the talent who make businesses succeed. SD Worx powers performance through four core capabilities: software, outsourcing, consultancy, and data-driven insights.

More than 82,000 small to large organisations place their trust in SD Worx and its +75 years' worth of experience. SD Worx offers its HR and payroll solutions in 150 countries, calculates the salaries of approximately 5.2 million employees and ranks among the top five worldwide. With more than 7,500 employees SD Worx has operations in 26 countries in Europe with HQ in Belgium.

About the Payroll Proficiency Index

How can companies simplify the often-complicated payroll process, which European countries are leading the way in this, and what exactly are the challenges? To provide an answer to this, SD Worx developed the Payroll Proficiency Index. SD Worx surveyed more than 4,500 companies of all sizes who are active in the most diverse sectors, spread over sixteen countries in Europe: Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Croatia, the Netherlands, Norway, Austria, Poland, Spain, United Kingdom, Sweden and Switzerland. This makes the index a useful compass for companies.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rekha Vishnu-Nagargoje

rekha.vishnu-nagargoje@sdworx.com

+ (353) 1 272 4600

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tech-adoption-is-fuelling-the-future-of-payroll-for-irish-businesses-according-to-sd-worx-formerly-intelligo-302004509.html