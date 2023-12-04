Anzeige
Montag, 04.12.2023
Jetzt auf die Lithium-Gewinneraktien in den USA setzen!
WKN: 889250 | ISIN: GB0005774855 | Ticker-Symbol: 14F
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
04.12.2023
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 04

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust PLC at close of business on 1 December 2023 were:

572.61p Capital only (undiluted)
587.38p Including current year income (undiluted) XD

Notes:

1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2. Following the Share Issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 9th May 2023, the Company has 191,183,036 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 1,828,806 shares which are held in Treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.


