

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The CAC-40 benchmark slipped in Monday's trading as markets brace for key data updates. Jobs data from the U.S. and inflation readings from China due in the week kept market sentiment on tenterhooks.



The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7,336.31, slipping 0.13 percent from the previous close of 7,346.15. The day's trading has been between 7,354.32 and 7,313.71.



Only 18 of the 40 scrips in the index are currently trading in negative territory. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield topped with gains of 2.3 percent followed by Kerings that gained 2.2 percent. BNP Paribas and Eurofins Scientific also recorded gains of more than 1 percent.



TotalEnergies is the greatest laggard with a decline of 2.3 percent. Alstom, Thales and Teleperformance have all slipped more than 1 percent.



The Dollar Index has edged up 0.07 percent to 103.34, versus 103.27 a day earlier. The EUR/USD has in the meanwhile slipped 0.06 percent to trade at 1.0874.



In tandem with the global hardening in bond yields, the yields on France's ten-year bonds have increased 0.38 percent to 2.939%. The yield was at 2.928 percent a day earlier.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken