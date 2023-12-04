Trading Technologies taps three experienced capital markets business leaders for new senior management roles, effective Jan. 1

Justin Llewellyn-Jones to assume COO role; Christopher Heffernan to lead fixed income business line; Alun Green to oversee futures and options

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform provider, announced today that the firm has appointed three industry leaders - each with decades of relevant experience - to key new posts on its leadership team. Joining on Jan. 1, 2024 will be Justin Llewellyn-Jones as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Christopher Heffernan as EVP Fixed Income and Alun Green as EVP Futures & Options.

As COO, Llewellyn-Jones will lead all of the firm's market-facing business to drive its multi-asset growth, in collaboration with the heads of each business line. Heffernan will focus on building TT's global fixed income business, while Green will focus on expanding the company's core futures and options franchise. Llewellyn-Jones and Heffernan will be based in New York, with Green based in London.

TT CEO Keith Todd said: "As we continue to grow into new asset classes and significantly broaden our appeal to the buy side, we have been steadily fortifying our leadership team - as well as subject matter experts within each of our newly aligned business lines - with seasoned professionals to ensure we have all the building blocks in place to achieve our ambitious goals. Justin, Chris and Alun bring to the team a wealth of talent, skills, experience and deep relationships, and we're thrilled to have them join TT in the new year."

Justin Llewellyn-Jones

Llewellyn-Jones has nearly three decades of experience in fintech and financial services working in London and New York. Most recently at Broadridge, he served as Chief Product Officer since early 2022 and as Head of Capital Markets, North America (Equities, FX & Derivatives) for more than four years, with responsibility for business operations and product strategy. Previously, he was Global Head of Derivatives at ION after more than 14 years with Fidessa, which ION had acquired. At Fidessa, he was also Global Head of Derivatives for more than six years and COO Americas for more than eight years. He joined Fidessa in 2005 as Senior Vice President, responsible for service delivery for the firm's U.S.-hosted services business, and he was named Managing Director of that business in 2008.

Llewellyn-Jones also served in various roles at NatWest and ADP. He earned a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) degree from the University of Manchester and a Master of Science degree in computer science from Cardiff University.

Christopher Heffernan

Heffernan has over two decades of fixed income experience in sales and trading, business development, and leadership roles. Over the last decade, he helped build two fixed income trading businesses, with focuses on electronic and algorithmic trading, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and portfolio trading. He has built relationships with a diverse global client base, including asset managers, hedge funds, insurance companies, pension funds, wealth management firms, private banks and broker-dealers.

Most recently, Heffernan served since 2019 as Head of Fixed Income Sales at Flow Traders where he ran a team responsible for new business, client distribution and relationship management. Prior to this, he joined SumRidge Partners in 2011 as one of the original founding employees, serving until 2018 as Director, Institutional Sales. His successful efforts over seven years contributed to the firm's acquisition last year by global financial services firm Raymond James. Heffernan started his career at Morgan Stanley in 2001, where he served as Vice President in fixed income for over eight years, with roles on both the sales and trading desks. He earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Villanova University.

Alun Green

Green has 24 years of financial markets and technology experience. For the past eight years, he has served in London as Managing Director, Derivatives Utility at Fidelity Information Services (FIS), following the firm's acquisition of SunGard in 2015. He also served at FIS as Executive Vice President and Head of Strategy, Post-Trade Derivatives and Securities. For more than seven years, Green had been in multiple roles at SunGard, first as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Operations and ultimately as Executive Vice President, Deputy Head, Derivatives Utility prior to the FIS acquisition.

Green was at Calyon Financial (known as Carr Futures prior to its 2004 acquisition by Credit Agricole) in several technology-focused roles from 1999 to 2007. He earned two Master of Science degrees in mathematics, from both the University of Oxford and Queen Mary University of London.

