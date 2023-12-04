The "Growth Opportunities in Stellantis's European Aftersales Strategy" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report profiles the various aftersales programs at Stellantis, a global leader in the automotive industry. It highlights the different functions of aftersales undertaken by Stellantis, especially the industry-leading initiatives.

The report covers the following:

Aftersales functions and focus areas

Offerings by aftersales functions

Stellantis's approach to aftersales strategy by functions

Information on circular economy, accident repair, enhanced customer experience, and the business models of the OEM's data services

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Stellantis Aftersales

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Overview

Questions This Study Will Answer

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Stellantis European Aftersales Strategy

Main Aftersales Offerings

Sales by Region

Aftersales (Services) Segment Revenue

Brand Portfolio

Aftersales Functions

Aftersales Focus Areas for Growth

Core Aftersales Canvas

Service Offerings

Service Scope in the Fleet Business

Accident Repair Service Offering

Service Approach to Aftersales Strategy

Genuine Parts Offering

Parts Offering Highlights

Overview of Parts Distribution Strategy Distrigo

Genuine Parts Circular Economy Process and Strategy

Genuine Parts Approach to Aftersales Strategy

CX Service-focused Offering

CX Main Strategic Partnerships to Enhance the Aftersales CX

CX Approach to Aftersales Strategy

Software and Data Services Strategy and Partnerships

Software and Data Services Architecture and Business Model

Software and Data Services Approach to Aftersales Strategy

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 Vehicle Data Analytics

Growth Opportunity 2 Circular Economy

Growth Opportunity 3 Data Monetization

