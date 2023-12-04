The "Growth Opportunities in Stellantis's European Aftersales Strategy" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report profiles the various aftersales programs at Stellantis, a global leader in the automotive industry. It highlights the different functions of aftersales undertaken by Stellantis, especially the industry-leading initiatives.
The report covers the following:
- Aftersales functions and focus areas
- Offerings by aftersales functions
- Stellantis's approach to aftersales strategy by functions
- Information on circular economy, accident repair, enhanced customer experience, and the business models of the OEM's data services
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Stellantis Aftersales
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Overview
- Questions This Study Will Answer
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Stellantis European Aftersales Strategy
- Main Aftersales Offerings
- Sales by Region
- Aftersales (Services) Segment Revenue
- Brand Portfolio
- Aftersales Functions
- Aftersales Focus Areas for Growth
- Core Aftersales Canvas
- Service Offerings
- Service Scope in the Fleet Business
- Accident Repair Service Offering
- Service Approach to Aftersales Strategy
- Genuine Parts Offering
- Parts Offering Highlights
- Overview of Parts Distribution Strategy Distrigo
- Genuine Parts Circular Economy Process and Strategy
- Genuine Parts Approach to Aftersales Strategy
- CX Service-focused Offering
- CX Main Strategic Partnerships to Enhance the Aftersales CX
- CX Approach to Aftersales Strategy
- Software and Data Services Strategy and Partnerships
- Software and Data Services Architecture and Business Model
- Software and Data Services Approach to Aftersales Strategy
4. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 Vehicle Data Analytics
- Growth Opportunity 2 Circular Economy
- Growth Opportunity 3 Data Monetization
For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vzmelb
