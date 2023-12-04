Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.12.2023
Jetzt auf die Lithium-Gewinneraktien in den USA setzen!
WKN: A2AD2Q | ISIN: DK0060696300 | Ticker-Symbol: 8ZI
04.12.2023
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement
No. 34/2023
Copenhagen, 04 December 2023
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
On 10 November 2023, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated value of up to DKK 850 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company's capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group's share-based incentive programme.
Part of the programme will be conducted in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the Euro-pean Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and Com-mission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. An-other part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company an-nouncement no. 30/2023. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2025.
The following transactions have been executed from 27 November - 01 December 2023:
Number of sharesAverage
purchase price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement180,539 20,933,416
27-Nov-2312,000120.161,441,922
28-Nov-2311,349120.041,362,279
29-Nov-2315,000120.151,802,319
30-Nov-2313,000121.091,574,205
1-Dec-2311,709121.511,422,777
Total, 27 Nov - 01 Dec 202363,058120.587,603,503
Bought from CAF, 01 Dec 2023*28,639120.583,453,277
Bought from CWO, 01 Dec 2023*13,207120.581,592,494
Accumulated, under the programme285,443 33,582,689
*According to separate agreements as from 10 November 2023 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.30% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.59% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.
A detailed overview of transactions during the period 27 November - 01 December 2023 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 667,192 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.77% of the total share capital.
For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Eliza Dabbagh, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com

