Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2023) - Millennial Potash Corp. (TSXV: MLP) (OTCQB: MLPNF) (FSE: X0D) ("MLP", "Millennial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Chairman, Farhad Abasov, held an important meeting with His Excellency Brice Clotaire OLIGUI NGUEMA, the President of the Republic and Head of State of Gabon on November 30, 2023, at COP28 United Nations Climate Change Conference in the UAE.

The President of Gabon kindly received the Millennial Potash Chairman at COP28 in Dubai to discuss Millennial's Banio Potash Project. The meeting was also attended by key ministers and other government officials including His Excellency Mays MOUISSI, the Minister of Economy, His Excellency Maurice NTOSSUI ALLOGO, the Minister of Environment and Mr. Ghislain MOANDZA MBOMA, the CEO of National Agency of Investment Promotion of Gabon.

Mr. Abasov informed the President and the ministers of the progress Millennial had made in a few months since the Company started its exploration program in Gabon, and its ambitious development program going forward. The Gabonese President expressed his full support for Millennial's Banio Potash Project in the country and emphasized the importance of foreign direct investment in Gabon. During the meeting the ministers noted that the Gabonese government would work closely with Millennial to develop all the necessary infrastructure for the Banio project including the nearby port.

Farhad Abasov, Millennial's Chair, commented, "We are very grateful to His Excellency the President of Gabon for meeting us despite his very busy schedule at COP28. It was a very cordial and productive meeting. We were encouraged to hear about strong support for foreign investments in various sectors in Gabon in general, and for our Banio Potash Project in particular. The Gabonese President emphasized the importance of Millennial's potash project for the economic growth in the Mayumba region of the country. We also discussed the infrastructure development to support our project. The government pledged its full backing to various programs including port development that would be critical to the success of Millennial's operations in Gabon. His Excellency endorsed our ambitious exploration and development program and was impressed with the fast-track development of the project so far. The sides agreed to work together to build Africa's first potash mine in the next few years."

Earlier this month, Millennial CEO, Jason Wilkinson, and the Director General of Mayumba Pottasse, Valvy PANDI MAHOUNGOU met with the CEO of the National Agency of Investment Promotion of Gabon, as well as with his excellency the Minister of Mines, Hervé Patrick OPIANGAH, on November 24, 2023. During the meeting, Mr. Wilkinson and the Minister of Mines discussed the Banio Potash Project in detail, and the benefits the project would bring to the local community as well as its pivotal role in addressing food security concerns within the African region. Africa is predicted by the UN to be home to 25% of the global population by 2050 and while Africa produces abundant Phosphate and Nitrogen fertilizers, there is currently no reliable local source of Potash. The discussions primarily focused on several key areas, including the project's potential to boost the local economy, direct and indirect job creation, the construction of the new port facilities in Mayumba, and the low impact nature of the mining methods that Millennial has proposed for the project. The Minister welcomed these discussions as they align with the country's current vision and strategy for development and reiterated the new administration's commitment to promote business opportunities in the natural resource sector.

These meetings underscore Millennial Potash's commitment to development of the Banio Potash Project in Gabon, and its dedication to fostering strong partnerships in country.

