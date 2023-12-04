Med-X, Inc.: Med-X Announces International Expansion of Nature-Cide Product Distribution with Global Pest Control Leader Ensystex

Med-X Builds Upon Early Successes of U.S. Distribution Agreement with Ensystex, Fortifying Nature-Cide's Global Sales Footprint in 29 Territories Across Asia, Oceana, Southern Africa and the Middle East

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / Med-X, Inc., a leading innovator of all-natural green scene solutions addressing the pest control, health and wellness markets, announced today that it has entered into an expanded international distribution agreement with Ensystex, a leading supplier to pest management professionals, providing exclusive Nature-Cide distribution rights in 29 territories across Asia, Oceana, Southern Africa and the Middle East.

Ensystex was founded in 1994 by pest control operators intent on changing the landscape of the professional pest control industry. Ensystex has the expertise to synthesize, source, formulate, manufacture, promote and distribute a wide range of products to pest management professionals. With products for termite and general pest control - as well as turf and ornamental - the company sells to thousands of pest management professionals around the world.

Per the terms of the agreement, Ensystex will serve as the exclusive distributor of the Nature-Cide portfolio of indoor and outdoor pest control solutions to a wide variety of professional pest management customers in Australia and associated islands, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, French Polynesia, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Fiji, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam, Philippines, Thailand, Laos, Myanmar (Burma), Indonesia, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Cambodia, South Africa, Mauritius, Seychelles, Maldives, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Iraq, Israel and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

This new international distribution agreement builds upon the early successes of a 2022 United States distribution agreement between Med-X and Ensystex, by which Ensystex agreed to distribute the Nature-Cide portfolio through its direct field representatives located throughout the country.

Matthew Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Med-X, commented: "I am thrilled to announce this new international distribution agreement with Ensystex - a predominant leader in the global pest control landscape - who will help to introduce our flagship Nature-Cide product portfolio into 29 new territories across Asia, Oceana, Southern Africa and the Middle East. Pest pressures in tropical climates common to Asia or Oceana are particularly high, and after years of testing in some of these regions, it has become clear that our Nature-Cide products can help global pest control operators address these issues in a safer, more ecological and sustainable manner.

"This agreement is a natural progression of our mutual commitment with Ensystex to supply pest control operators with proven solutions to their most pressing problems. We look forward to working closely with their team to provide the Nature-Cide product portfolio as a best-in-class option to pest control operators in these exciting new international markets," concluded Mills.

Shelley Long, National Sales Director at Ensystex, added: "We are very excited to take this next step with the Med-X team, as our positioning with the Nature-Cide products here in the United States has been very positive and we feel that our international clientele will find that these exciting products have a wide variety of applications for pest pressure issues in many different climate types."

About Med-X, Inc.

Med-X, Inc. is a leading innovator of biological pest control solutions addressing both consumer and professional markets globally. Nature-Cide - the Company's flagship product line - is a safer, all-natural alternative to conventional chemical products, formulated to kill or repel a wide variety of pests. Med-X's comprehensive go-to-market strategy includes leveraging strategic partnerships alongside an integrated e-commerce, brick and mortar and on-site services presence in key markets. For more information, please visit our website at www.medx-rx.com .

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sale of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 of the Securities Act. This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition, and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will actually be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the Company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

