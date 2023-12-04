American Resources Corporation's ReElement Technologies Forms ReElement Technologies Africa Ltd

ReElement Africa will be the parent company of local entities held throughout countries of Africa

ReElement Africa provides the flexibility for financing and ownership structures at the local level

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company") subsidiary, ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements, announced today the establishment of ReElement Technologies Africa Ltd ("ReElement Africa"). ReElement Africa will be the parent company for each entity established within certain countries throughout the resource-rich African continent to leverage ReElement's unique and efficient critical mineral refining technology.

Mark Jensen, CEO of ReElement Technologies commented, "The global expansion of our technology provides a real opportunity to increase our critical mineral production base, while also displacing toxic legacy refining methods. The deployment of our advanced refining technology in Africa will enable us to supply material volumes of high-purity critical and rare earth minerals to our domestic markets while also benefiting the local environment and economies. Over the past few years, we have built incredible relationships throughout the African continent, and having the proper structure in place to move quickly is paramount to our strategy and is well aligned with the aspects of how we deploy and scale our modular platform. We look forward to sharing future updates on specific partnerships for both in-country processing in Africa, as well as supplying our previously announced Kentucky Lithium site, where we are able to leverage our vast ownership of mining infrastructure in the east Appalachia corridor to repurpose for lithium refining."

ReElement Africa's structure provides the Company an efficient platform to incentivize and capitalize each local division and its partners in a way that best benefits local and regional stakeholders while also capitalizing each division at the local level. The Company will form local entities under the ReElement Africa umbrella based on each partnership that is in place.

Learn more about ReElement Technologies' process and technology here - Video.

About ReElement Technologies LLC

ReElement Technologies LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) is redefining how critical and rare earth elements are both sourced and processed while focusing on the recycling of end-of-life products such as rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a low-cost and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Capture-Process-Purify" process chain in conjunction with its licensed intellectual property including 16 patents and technologies and sponsored research partnerships with three leading universities to support the domestic supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery metals. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

