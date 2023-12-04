Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Holdings to Present at Oppenheimer 4th Annual 5G Summit: The Revolution Continues, on December 11, 2023

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS), ("Ondas", or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, announced today that the Company's CEO, Eric Brock, will present at the Oppenheimer 4th Annual 5G Summit: The Revolution Continues on Monday, December 11, 2023 from 9:20 - 10:00 AM ET.

Investors attending the virtual conference may request a one-on-one meeting with management through Oppenheimer's portal or may contact Ondas directly at ir@ondas.com.

About Ondas Holdings Inc

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data solutions via Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and commercial drone solutions through American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"), which we operate as a separate business unit called Ondas Autonomous Systems.

Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging commercial and government markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications.

Our Ondas Autonomous Systems business unit designs, develops, and markets commercial drone solutions via the Optimus System and the Iron Drone Raider (the "Autonomous Drone Platforms"). The Autonomous Drone Platforms are highly automated, AI-powered drone systems capable of continuous, remote operation and are marketed as "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution services. They are deployed for critical industrial and government applications where data and information collection and processing are required. The Autonomous Drone Platforms are typically provided to customers under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. American Robotics and Airobotics have industry leading regulatory successes which include a first of its kind FAA Type Certification for the Optimus System and having the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site.

Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics together provide users in oil & gas, rail, mining, agriculture, public safety and other critical infrastructure and government markets with improved connectivity and data collection and information processing capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Holdings on X formerly known as Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on Ondas Networks, visit www.ondasnetworks.com or follow Ondas Networks on X and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on X and LinkedIn. For additional information on Airobotics, visit www.airoboticsdrones.com or follow Airobotics on X and LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release and the conference that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Holdings Inc.

888.350.9994

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Holdings Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/812738/ondas-holdings-to-present-at-oppenheimer-4th-annual-5g-summit-the-revolution-continues-on-december-11-2023