Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2023) - Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTC Pink: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a SaaS technology company focused on delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, announced today that all five director nominees proposed in the Company's management information circular dated November 3, 2023, being James Penturn, Darcy Krogh, Guido Ganschow, Michele (Mike) Marrandino and Robert J. Soper, were elected at today's annual and special meeting of shareholders to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, unless such office is earlier vacated in accordance with the Company's articles.

The Company also announced that Davidson and Company LLP was appointed as independent auditor of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix their remuneration.

Playgon shareholders also re-approved the Company's 10% "rolling" stock option plan pursuant to which the Company may issue stock options to eligible participants.

"I would like to thank all our shareholders for their support," says Darcy Krogh CEO of Playgon Games Inc. "The management team and staff at Playgon work tirelessly to deliver results and execute on our plan. We have accomplished many milestones this past year and our key performance indicators that we monitor continue to grow. We have a lot yet to achieve and some exciting opportunities to look forward to for next year."

Mr. Krogh adds, "I would also like to thank the board, the management team and the staff who work every day to represent the stakeholders in our company. We are a global business and service many accounts around the world and around the clock unlike other businesses, but no matter what time of day they answer the bell and provide great service."

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports, which, through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, the Company's products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.playgon.com.

For further information, contact:

Mike Marrandino, Director

Tel: (604) 722-5225

Email: mikem@playgon.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, plans, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except for historical facts, the statements in this news release, as well as oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Playgon, are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. In the context of any forward-looking information please refer to risk factors detailed in, as well as other information contained in the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings with Canadian securities regulators (www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represents Playgon's current expectations. Playgon disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except if required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

