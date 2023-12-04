

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment decreased unexpectedly in November, data from the labour ministry revealed on Monday.



The number of unemployed dropped by 24,573 people, or 0.89 percent, from the previous month. Meanwhile, it was expected to increase by 28,100.



The ministry said it was the second most pronounced drop in unemployment in the month of November, excluding the exceptional nature of the pandemic period.



Compared to the same period last year, registered unemployment decreased by 146,549. Total unemployment was 2.734 million, the lowest for the month since 2007.



In the economic sector, registered unemployment decreased in the services sector by 17,335 people compared to October.



In industry, unemployment fell by 2,654 and that in construction declined by 1,072. The fall in the agriculture sector was 2,175.



Data showed that unemployment among young people aged below 25 years was reduced by 5,588 people, the lowest figure in a month of November in the historical series.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken