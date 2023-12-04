Craig David to headline Global Citizen Forum Charity Gala 2023, with Nile Rodgers to present Russell Peters with the Global Citizen Forum Award

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Citizen Forum, is delighted to announce that best-selling artist Craig David is set to headline this year's charity gala. Iconic musician/record producer Nile Rodgers will present the celebrated comedian Russell Peters with the Global Citizen Forum Award.

The Earth Age, Global Citizen Forum's second chapter of the Butterfly Effect trilogy, is presented by Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) and will bring global citizens together to discuss the most pressing challenges of our time. In partnership with RAK Properties, the InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa will play host to this year's event. With an international reputation for crafting luxury destinations with sustainability and design at their core, RAK Properties is providing a venue worthy of the grand purpose that underpins the Global Citizen Forum.

Craig David presents TS5 will be the headline performance at the Global Citizen Forum's charity gala. The best-selling musician, who has amassed 20 UK top 40 singles, and has sold 15 million records worldwide, will treat attendees of the charity gala to a spectacular show that is not to be missed. Craig David, who has Afro-Grenadian and British heritage, is a true global citizen, having travelled all over the world throughout his phenomenal career. He has served as a Goodwill Ambassador for the World Health Organisation in the fight against tuberculosis, and also took part in Soccer Aid to help raise funds for UNICEF UK.

The Global Citizen Forum Award is presented to individuals or organizations with an outstanding and consistent contribution to the global citizenship movement. The recipients of the award embody the qualities that are foundational to the creation of a world without borders - human dignity, integrity, and accountability. Past recipients include Hollywood actress and producer Eva Longoria, and R&B star and leading philanthropist Akon.

Nile Rodgers, the iconic American record producer and musician, will present this year's award. Rodgers, co-founder of legendary band Chic, has sold more than 500 million albums, and worked with some of the world's most famous artists including David Bowie, Beyonce, Mick Jagger, Madonna, and Daft Punk. The multi-Grammy-award winning star is also the Co-Founder and Chairman of We Are Family Foundation. The non-profit is dedicated to the vision of creating a global family by founding and supporting programs that promote cultural diversity, while nurturing the vision and talents of the youth leaders positively changing the world.

On 7th December, two We Are Family Foundation Youth Delegates, Kasha Sequoia Slavner and Jeremiah Thoronka, will host a panel discussion during the Summit. Kasha's film, "1.5 Degrees of Peace," delves into the stories of underrepresented youth grappling with the intersections of the climate crisis, militarization, and conflicts. Jeremiah's innovative device Optim Energy has mitigated the consequences of energy poverty for over 1,500 citizens and 9,000 students across Sierra Leone. Together, Kasha and Jeremiah will explore the narratives connecting climate justice and peacebuilding.

Russell Peters, the recipient of this year's award is a Gemini-award winning stand-up comedian, and has entertained audiences around the world for over 30 years. Born in Canada to Anglo-Indian parents, Russell Peters was one of the first comedians to perform a Netflix stand-up special. Russell is the first truly global comedian of the twenty-first century, having performed to crowds all around the world: from Greenland, to Thailand, to New York. A dedicated philanthropist, Russell set up The Russell Peters North Peel Scholarship, which provides college tuition for disadvantaged, academically gifted students who would otherwise be unable to access higher education. Over the past decade he has paid for more than 20 students to attend college in his hometown of Brampton, Ontario.

"Comedy's influence transcends borders, and has the power to inspire world-changing impact by breaking down the barriers between disparate people," said Armand Arton, Founder and Chairman of Global Citizen Forum. "With so many talented stars attending this year's charity gala, it's sure to be a night to remember."

This year's gala will see global citizens walk the green carpet, rather than the red carpet, to highlight the sustainable agenda of the event. The gala includes a charity auction, hosted by journalist and broadcaster Jonny Gould, to raise funds for the Yusra Mardini Foundation, and the Global Citizen Cultural Centre for Youth in Antigua and Barbuda. Award-winning DJ and Producer Dany Neville will close off the night's festivities with an eclectic set.

About Global Citizen Forum

The Global Citizen Forum is a Canadian non-profit organization driven by a global community of leaders and catalyzers unlocking the potential of global citizenship. Through a series of curated events and experiences, the GCF's community gathers from across the globe for their Annual Summit to bridge dialogue with action for traceable, transparent, and measurable impact.

About Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA)

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) was established in May 2011 under the government of Ras Al Khaimah. RAKTDA aims to develop the Emirate's tourism infrastructure and establish Ras Al Khaimah as a world-class destination for leisure and business travel, creating sustainable investment opportunities and enhancing the quality of life for its residents. In order to achieve its goals, the Authority has a government mandate to license, regulate and monitor the Emirate's tourism and hospitality industry.

About RAK Properties

Founded in 2005 with a sound capital of AED 2 billion, RAK Properties has succeeded in developing more than 3,000 residential units, 372,000 square feet of office space and 260,000 square feet of retail projects. RAK Properties is a trusted partner for foreign investors looking to launch world-class projects, including luxury hotels, resorts, and shopping malls.

About We Are Family Foundation

We Are Family Foundation (WAFF) is a not-for-profit organization co-founded by legendary musician Nile Rodgers and is dedicated to the visions of a global family by creating programs that promote cultural diversity while nurturing and mentoring the vision, talents and ideas of young people who are positively changing the world.

