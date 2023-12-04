Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
04.12.2023 | 14:50
1.908 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

COP28, the 'S' in ESG, and Sagittarius Season

The end of the year calls for self-reflection of your brands' progress, initiatives, and sustainability and social impact communication strategies.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / Organizers and advocates are in Dubai for COP28 to urge government negotiators and corporate representatives to give serious consideration to how to alter the frightening global temperatures that are on the rise. While companies reconsider their 2024 environmental sustainability strategies, there is another aspect of ESG that deserves exploring, the social sector.

In our December edition of Navigating ESG Comms Through the Cosmos - Sagittarius Edition, 3BL looks at this season's current trends in the sustainability space. Utilizing one of Sagittarius' most infamous traits, the need to ask self-reflective questions, we break down exactly what brands' should look for as they head into the new year.

Hone into this sign's fiery energy as we look to the stars this Sagittarius season.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3BL on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: 3BL
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3bl
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: 3BL

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/812870/cop28-the-s-in-esg-and-sagittarius-season

