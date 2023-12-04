Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2023) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, held a successful exhibit at the Georgia School Board Association (GSBA) annual conference.

The Company is pleased to announce that its Sponsorship and Participation at the Georgia School Board Association Annual Conference 11/29/23 - 11/30/23 at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Convention Center, Garden Court - Atlanta, GA under the experienced guidance of Michele Mase our Public Relations Director was a tremendous success.

Please see the PSSI Booth 19 in action at: http://www.passivesecurityscan.defensetechnologiesintl.com/gallery.html

From the President's Office:

"I am thrilled to announce our collaboration with Pam Harrison, the Business Opportunities Manager of the Georgia School Boards Association. Working directly with Pam is an exciting opportunity for PSSI as proven by our successful Exhibit at the GSBA Conference introducing our ZERO-RADIATION 'Passive Portal' Walk-Through Weapons Detector. Impowered through our successful participation on the Conference, we gear up to exhibit, advertise, and sponsor key opportunities aimed at informing all 180 school boards and superintendents in Georgia about our exceptional Passive Portal. Furthermore, as the main sponsor, we proudly participated in the Pre-Conference workshop Developing a Supportive Learning Environment. This relationship represents a significant step forward in promoting safety and security solutions within the education sector, and we look forward to a successful and impactful collaboration that will be repeated in states across our great nation. DTII through its subsidiary PSSI is on the threshold to spread its wings and carry its Mission across the US and the rest of the World, starting in Alabama and Georgia. On behalf of the Team of DTII/PSSI I extend our appreciation to Michele and her PSSI Crew for a Job well done."

Eric Forrest President of PSSI

"I am most pleased with our success at the GSBA Conference and fully endorse and support Eric's enthusiasm and drive to success for DTII/PSSI. Our Zero-Radiation 'Passive Portal' Weapons Detection System brings more safety to Schools and other Public Venues without harming anyone. My gratitude to Michele and Crew for accomplishing a well-received exhibition and representing PSSI in a professional and pleasant manner," says Merrill W. Moses, President of Defense Technologies International Corp.

About DTII and its subsidiary 'Passive Security Scan, Inc' (PSSI).

PSSI is a private Utah Corporation and Subsidiary of Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII). Passive Security Scan Inc. was formed to bring our Passive Scanning Technology and our Passive Portal weapons and the EBT elevated temperature detection systems to the market, to improve public safety with a system specifically designed for public and private schools, sports arenas, and other public venues. The Passive Scanning Technology was developed in 2005 and has been continually improved upon with the newest technological advances.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward-Looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are no guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management.

Contact: Defense Technologies International Corp.

Merrill W. Moses, President & CEO;

Phone: 800 520-9485 - Email: dtii@defensetechnologiesintl.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/189694