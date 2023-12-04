Industry Leader Matson, ex-Aon and ex-McGill, Will Drive Augment Risk's Differentiated Whole-of-Business Broking Approach

Augment Risk, the pioneering new reinsurance brokerage firm, today announced the arrival of Andrew Matson as Chief Executive Officer. Matson will build on Augment Risk's significant traction, having already bound $1 billion of premium in its first year of business. Augment Risk's initial success is a testament to the firm's transformative 'Client, not class of business' approach that protects and grows client equity value.

"Augment Risk was founded to address a fundamental structural problem in the insurance and reinsurance markets. We champion the need for a shift from outdated practices of 'products sold at prices' to better cater to our clients' needs," Matson said. "I am thrilled to work with some of the most exceptional talent in the industry. We believe we can transform reinsurance broking for the better by focusing on our client's entire business, creating partnerships with reinsurers, and enhancing equity value by better managing capital, reducing earnings volatility, and expanding the margins of our clients. Our approach has never been done at this scale."

The reinsurance industry has remained unchanged for generations. But with the advent of an increased interest rate environment, the rise in loss cost through inflation, and challenges mounting from natural catastrophes, the need to manage capital more efficiently has never been more important. Augment Risk has implemented a numerical approach to help clients better utilize their capital to maintain or improve their financial strength while achieving their business goals.

At the heart of Augment Risk's approach is a relentless focus on the client's balance sheet, where capital has been blocked from being put to its best use due to operational complexity, vertical barriers, and mismanagement of risks. Augment Risk unlocks this opportunity by managing volatility through tailored solutions that are meticulously crafted to optimize enterprise value and are agnostic toward all forms of capital-a key differentiation from the conventional one-size-fits-all approach.

Matson's deep experience and understanding of the challenges facing reinsurers' businesses are key to executing the vision of Augment Risk's groundbreaking broker model. His accomplishments in the industry have spanned the globe and brought billions of dollars of premium to the global reinsurance market.

"Andrew has the experience and conviction to lead Augment Risk's next chapter of growth, and we are pleased to welcome him as CEO," said Sam Gaynor, Managing Director, Altamont Capital Partners, which announced $100 million in funding for Augment Risk earlier this year. "Augment Risk addresses a clear market need to help global customers manage complex risk capital challenges based on efficiency, with a model poised to transform the reinsurance industry."

"Augment Risk provides the depth and breadth of expertise to ensure leaders of global companies have the capital, tools, and strategic insights necessary to thrive in a complex, often volatile environment; a one-size-fits-all approach to reinsurance doesn't work and isn't always in the best interest of their businesses," said Keoni Schwartz, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Altamont Capital Partners. "This puts Augment Risk in a completely different category of reinsurance, building a new market in the industry to deliver better outcomes for these businesses."

About Augment Risk

Augment Risk is a risk capital and reinsurance solutions broker, focused on designing and placing bespoke protections for a variety of clients. With a wide range of solutions, Augment creates growth and equity value through tailored transactions to deliver long-term capital and partnerships. Augment Risk's expertise extends beyond (re)insurance, allowing the company to disrupt the value chain and build creative, value-accretive solutions for individual client needs. For more information, please visit www.augmentrisk.com.

