Odevo Continues Rapid Expansion with Addition of Leading Property Manager Pinnacle Property Management to its UK Network

Group surpasses 1.1 million homes under management globally after newest arrival

LONDON, UK and STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / Odevo, the international group that is driving change in the traditional property management industry, continues its rapid growth with the addition of Pinnacle Property Management (PPM) in the UK. With PPM joining Odevo, on the heels of The Vegner Group's recent addition to the group, Odevo's homes under management now exceed 1.1 million globally.

Under the leadership of CEO Mike Moore, Pinnacle Property Management has assembled an impressive team of close to 100 professionals dedicated to delivering exceptional service. Pinnacle Property Management is a leading player in the Southern regions of the UK, overseeing the management of over 24,000 homes and fostering strong partnerships with diverse clients, including residential management companies (RMCs) and national developers. Pinnacle's inclusion now elevates the total Odevo employee count to 5,400.

"By welcoming Pinnacle Property Management, we have further enhanced our constellation of strong UK property management companies within the Odevo Group," said Odevo CEO Daniel Larsson. "Together, we look forward to delivering industry-leading service to our customers driven by the power of people and technology. Our expansion continues to go from strength-to-strength meaning additional resources and expertise within the group, helping us to push the boundaries of excellence in residential property management."

Odevo's mission is to become the leading force in the residential property management sector by leveraging the combined power of people and technology. As Odevo expands its UK footprint, the group sees a tremendous opportunity to assist property owners and residents across the region. Odevo intends to continue its growth trajectory in support of its aspiration to deliver industry-leading service to homeowner associations throughout Europe and the United States.

Odevo has a unique approach to building a leading international property management group by empowering strong teams and companies while driving value creation across the group. As part of the group, companies like PPM gain the opportunity to leverage their unique strengths and expertise, all while benefiting from the collective resources and support by Odevo in crucial areas such as technology, financial services, people and performance, and compliance - among others. This holistic approach provides access to technical and operational resources, all of which significantly enhance the value provided to clients, assisting them in navigating the increasingly intricate realm of residential property management in a cost-effective manner.

"We share Odevo's culture, values, and ambition for employee development," said Pinnacle Property Management CEO Mike Moore. "By joining Odevo, we can elevate the customer experience and drive innovation throughout the entire property management industry together."

Odevo plans to continue its strong growth journey, both organically and by attracting additional companies to join the group. This approach has propelled Odevo to secure leading positions in Sweden, Finland, the United Kingdom and the United States in just a few years. The partnership with Pinnacle Property Management underscores Odevo's dedication to this mission and sets the stage for a future marked by sustained growth and continued success.

About Odevo

Established in 2019, Odevo is a fast-growing international company challenging the property management industry, not least through its focus on technology innovation. The Odevo Group consists of 5,400 employees and has an annual revenue of nearly $350 million USD. The average growth between 2019 and 2023 was 56% per year, about 14% of which was organic. Odevo plans to continue its strong growth and invites more companies to join their journey to transform the homeowner experience all over the world.

Visit https://odevo.com

About Pinnacle Property Management

Pinnacle Property Management is a privately owned company, formed in 2004, and employing close to 100 people. They provide specialist property management advice and services to over 24,000 properties, including acting for several national housebuilders and Residents' Management Companies. PPM understands the importance of providing a responsive and reliable service. Their fresh, practical, and hands-on approach to property management has enabled them to build long-term, successful relationships with both property developers and residents, who have seen tangible improvement since partnering with PPM.

Visit https://pinnaclepm.co.uk/

